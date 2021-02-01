The Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp Concludes with Success

MALANSHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 1 February 2021 - The award ceremony of the 5th Hunan Online Original Audiovisual Programs Contest was held at the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park on January 15, 2021. Works from the Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp themed "My Youth Vision, Create Better Life" were shown in the Contest and won awards. At this point, the Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp, directed by the Hunan Provincial Party Committee United Front Work Department and jointly held by the Communist Youth League Committee of Hunan Province, the Hunan provincial Party Committee Taiwan Affairs Office, and the Hunan provincial Party Committee Hong Kong-Macao Affairs Office, concluded with success.





Won several awards in the 5th Hunan Online Original Audiovisual Programs Contest

In the 5th Hunan Online Original Audiovisual Programs Contest, works of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan students from the Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp stood out among 334 entries. Make A Wish to the Stars created by the youngsters from Taiwan won the second prize in the category of Short Film of College Students; Show My Love to My Country with Youth by the youngsters from Macao and A Trip to Kowloon Bay by the youngsters from Hong Kong won the third prize in the category of Online Short Video.

The Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp took place in three stages: recruitment and training, entry solicitation, and entry appraisal and prize-awarding. The event was organized by the Hunan Foundation for Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment and co-organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, the Hunan-Macao Youth Exchange and Promotion Association, and the Cross-Straits Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base of Hunan Province.





Foster creative talents and inspire the innovation and business potentials of video cultural and creative youngsters from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan





Online recruitment: Overcoming the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, this camp began to recruit youngsters who are interested in the video cultural and creative industry from August 2020. More than 200 new college graduates, previous college students, employed youths, youth entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan signed up for the camp.





The theory and practice of training via DingTalk online classroom: The online theory and practice of training was held from October 10 to 11 via DingTalk classroom, enabling the youngsters from Hunan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan to study together despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic and transportation. The organizer invited the senior directors Zeng Jianfeng and Chen Peng to be the mentors, who introduced the cultural connotations in the outstanding documentaries about Hunan. The training encouraged communication among the youngsters and helped the youngsters from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan to have a thorough understanding of the video cultural and creative industry in Hunan.

Active participation of the youngsters from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan: During the entry solicitation, the youngsters were encouraged to apply what they had learned into production, to observe the society, and to narrate the stories about Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan with their lenses. Selected works were entered for the 5th Hunan Online Original Audiovisual Programs Contest, showing youth creativity and training results of this camp.

Hot discussion among netizens in social media platforms: The media coverage of the Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp has been exposed in various media platforms such as Weibo, Jinri Toutiao, and online media, and triggered hot discussion among netizens. Weibo topics, such as "Hunan&My Youth Vision Video Cultural and Creative Contest", "My Youth Vision Video Cultural and Creative Contest", were read by over 10 million people, ranking top 3 in Weibo's top trending list of Hunan. News about the camp was recommended by media platforms as Sohu News and Baidu News, attracting hundreds of thousands of netizens' attention to the creative powers of youth videos.





Build a benchmark to develop the long-term talent training and exchange mechanism in Hunan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan





Continuing last year's theme: My Youth Vision, Create Better Life, the Second Youth Video Cultural and Creative Online Training Camp focuses on Hunan's competitive industry, the video cultural and creative industry, facilitates the cultural exchanges among the youngsters from Hunan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, and builds the benchmark for cultural communications among the youngsters. The brand of video cultural and creative youngsters is developed for Hunan, fostering the cultural IP of My Youth Vision, Create Better Life, and setting up the long-term talent training and exchange mechanism in Hunan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.



