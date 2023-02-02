Secret Bay Resort & Residences - an approved citizenship by investment property in Dominica, announces new amenities

Roseau, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Amenities Include a Hillside Funicular, Garden-to-Fork Chef’s Table Experience, Elevated Decks, Art Gallery & a Kombucha Brewery

Secret Bay, one of Dominica’s approved Citizenship by Investment real estate options, announced it is now accepting guest reservations for its new Clifftop Multi-Villa Estates for stays beginning June 2023.

Those looking to diversify their investment portfolios offshore should consider Secret Bay as the luxurious property that allows investors to also gain coveted second citizenship in one of the world’s most beautiful islands.

The Commonwealth of Dominica, rated in the top three for best citizenship by investment programmes in the world by the CBI Index, offers multiple avenues for investors to tap into the country’s, as well as the globe’s, wealth of opportunities through its investment migration programme.

To qualify for Dominican citizenship under the real estate option investors only have to purchase authorised property worth at least USD$200,000 – the real estate must be held for either three years from the date citizenship is granted or, if the future purchaser is also citizenship by investment applicant, five years from the date citizenship is granted.

A look at Secret Bay’s new amenities

Secret Bay’s array of new amenities - introduced as part of the award-winning resorts’ multi-year master plan – include a hillside funicular, garden-to-fork chef’s table experience, elevated decks, an art gallery, and a kombucha brewery.

This evolution of Secret Bay is spread over 40+ acres of coastal land to allow for additional amenities in the future, and more private villas in the for-sale residence program, all while lowering the resort’s overall density and granting guests the utmost in the luxury of time and space.

Dinesh Kissoon, general manager of Secret Bay said of the additions, “We’re delighted to expand our private villas to this Clifftop region of Secret Bay and, for the first time, introduce a multi-villa estate offering for our guests.”

“In addition to the new villas, we’re also thrilled to bring even more new amenities and experiences to Secret Bay, and to continue to raise the bar for excellent hospitality and transformational experiences.”

The exclusive six-star, all-villa, Relais & Châteaux rainforest resort and residences are situated on top of a 200-foot cliff with expansive views of the Caribbean Sea and access to three swimmable and secluded beaches. The clifftop multi-villa estates are architectural masterpieces thoughtfully tucked in among the trees and natural landscape, reaffirming Secret Bay’s commitment to environmental preservation.

Each clifftop estate features two villas, thoughtfully sited so that each has expansive views and ultimate privacy and seclusion. The addition of these villas increases the resort’s inventory to 16 and four more clifftop villa estates are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The first clifftop eco villa comprises Secret Bay’s iconic Zabuco Villa and popular Ti-Fèy Villa designs and collectively features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The two villas within the compound can be booked separately for a couples’ getaway or together for family and friends traveling as a group.

Meanwhile, designed to be booked together, the renowned Zabuco Honeymoon Villa is accompanied by the newly-designed Mapou Cottage, which can be used as an alternative studio or relaxation space, as well as a private family and friends accommodation.

“We’re incredibly excited about this new offering,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “Whether it’s for couples, a large family, or a group of friends, Secret Bay’s commitment to the luxury of time and space has organically evolved through these first-of-a-kind multi-villa estates. Designed with the utmost privacy in mind, the essentially independent, but connected villas can be booked separately or as a multi-villa estate.”

Each villa within the villa estates is appointed with a gourmet kitchen, an in-nature private plunge pool, stylish bathrooms with rain showers and soaking tubs, and hand-crafted indoor furnishings.

Each multi-villa estate is set upon half to two-third-acres, having direct access to the resort’s forthcoming funicular, one of the many amenities launching in 2023. Additional amenities, which will be unveiled over the next 12 months, include:

Gwiyavye’ Heights — Floating eight feet off the ground, three floating decks place guests at the height of the towering guava trees, revealing views of the sparkling Caribbean Sea and the emblematic beauty of Cabrits National Park.

Botanica Organic Garden & Chef’s Table — A garden-to-fork concept, the outdoor chef table experience is nestled into the chef’s organic garden just next to the Cario River. Here, guests can indulge in a wholesome plant-based and/or fresh seafood experience focusing on fresh vegetables, fragrant herbs, aromatic spices, and other natural ingredients sourced from the chef’s organic garden.

Botanica Nature Walk — A meandering nature trail that starts at Secret Bay’s Welcome House and winds through the rainforest beginning and ending with pedestrian bridges over the magical Cario River. The educational path alongside the riverbank reveals the island’s unique flora and fauna. Guests can also forage here before experiencing the Chef’s Table.

Bwa Denn: Food, Art, Retail & Kombucha Brewery — A creative and cultural immersion like no other, the modern, minimalist three-level structure features a contemporary Caribbean and Latin American art collection of over 100 distinct pieces, as well as a casual gourmet all-day restaurant headed by Executive Chef Damith Ranaweera, a full-service bar, microbrewery dedicated to locally-made kombucha, private dining and conference space, mini theatre, a coastal-inspired retail boutique, cutting-edge wine cellar, and rooftop lounge with spellbinding ocean views.

Bwa Denn: Fitness & Play — Located on the ground floor of the Bwa Denn, the property’s Art Gallery, the open-air fitness and play area is designed for guests to reconnect and rebalance the body and spirit. The space is equipped with self-powered air bikes, a rower, a treadmill, two combo racks for strength workouts, dumbbells, kettlebells, power bars, pilates balls, mats, a ping pong table, and a relaxation lounge.

Tucked away on the unspoiled “Nature Island” — one of the Caribbean’s most sparsely populated, environmentally conscious, and culturally rich countries — Secret Bay has been praised for its ability to effortlessly capture the luxury of time and space along with its artful fusion of high design, local craftsmanship, commitment to sustainable development through numerous green and eco-friendly initiatives and a reputation for authentic guest experiences custom-curated to personal preference.

For information or to book, interested parties can click here.

PR Dominica Commonwealth of Dominica 001 (767) 266 3919 mildred.thabane@csglobalpartners.com