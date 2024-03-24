Secrets Behind Success: Funding Milestones Under Kilo Health

—

From 2024 to 2028, the digital health market is predicted to show an annual growth rate of 9.16%. By the end of the period, this will result in a huge market volume of $275 billion.

With such staggering figures, it’s no wonder that so many companies are keen to capitalize on this growth and catapult their digital health products to worldwide success. One such company is Kilo Health, a creator and investor of more than 30 global health and wellness brands.

Back in 2013, Kilo Health was founded by entrepreneur Tadas Burgaila, and the company began in just one room, with one product, and only seven employees. Fast forward a decade, and Kilo Health is now the second fastest-growing company in Europe.

With over 600 talented employees, several working hubs across Europe, and more than 6.5 million happy customers worldwide, the digital health visionaries have certainly seen their fair share of success.

Not only do they have an impressive product portfolio of their own, but Kilo Health also uses their industry expertise to help start-up companies take the first steps onto the global stage. Take Pulsetto, for example, a wearable vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) device that was developed, launched, and scaled through the Kilo Ventures program.

This program, which provides funding opportunities for innovative health and wellness companies with established digital products, helped Pulsetto’s founder Vitalijus Majorovas hit three crucial milestones:

Milestone 1: Product Development

One of the key supports that Ventures funding provides is in-house research and development. Kilo Health's main area of interest lies in finding solutions for the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases, which they deliver with the help of 600+ expert employees.

As a wearable VNS device that gets to work in just 4 minutes and reduces stress by over 60%, Pulsetto fits the bill perfectly. So, in 2021, Kilo Health invested €50,000 in Pulsetto for the creation of a prototype.

During the following year, a further €500,000 of funding from the digital health giants allowed Pulsetto to purchase more equipment, which was essential in designing the final product. This investment also went towards creating the premium mobile app that accompanies the device, which includes custom stimulations and guided meditations.

Milestone 2: Launch

As a start-up accelerator, Kilo Health’s huge operational capacity and financial resources mean that they can help launch products within a matter of weeks, rather than the months and years that it usually takes. The Ventures program achieves this using a unique IEES model, which details the benefits that digital health start-ups can experience:

Investments: Full financial support

Full financial support Expertise: Dedicated tech, marketing, and creative teams

Dedicated tech, marketing, and creative teams Experiences: Marketing expertise for building and scaling digital health products

Marketing expertise for building and scaling digital health products Support: Access to infrastructure, specialist resources, and operational support



Following this model, Pulsetto was able to invest Kilo Health’s capital in mass producing their VNS device, so that it could be launched to a global audience across Europe and even as far as the United States!

Milestone 3: Growth

The final milestone that Kilo Health funding helps start-up companies reach is the growth stage. Whether through Ventures or the Co-found Program, brands that operate under the Kilo Health umbrella have the perfect opportunity to scale their products with the parent company’s expertise and reputation.

For example, one of Pulsetto’s key scalability goals is to help 100 million people wake up every morning feeling happier and healthier

Thanks to its worldwide exposure under the Kilo Health brand name, the Pulsetto device is now available to be purchased through giant online retailers such as Amazon. As a result, the brand is well on their way to achieving this growth goal!



