Sector Protocol Presale Starts On 18th May, Aims To Bring Exemplary Change To The Environment

Sector Protocol team is happy to announce about its Presale, which starts from 18th May, 2022. Sector Protocol aims to provide sustainability for their investors in multifarious ways. With a fully doxxed team, their main function is a token Launchpad.

Sector is partnered with auditing team InterFi Network to assist with combating the overwhelming amount of scam coin projects through Sector’s Launchpad system. It will provide both an automatic and manual audit as well as a KYC verification to ensure that any token launching with Sector is as safe as possible. In this way, #SectorProtocol aims to provide a safe haven for investors in addition to cleaning up the #BSC space.

The token Launchpad is one of the many features Sector has to offer: LP and staking pools, NFT marketplace, bridged token swap, lottery games, collaborations with charitable organizations, and many more.

The introduction of crypto has caused a huge toll on the environment. Sector Protocol has collaborated with Tree-Nation in an attempt to improve the environment through reforestation and reduce its carbon footprint. As a result of the reforestation project, the livelihoods of communities within its range will be improved by providing them with food, shelter and jobs.

Sector Protocol’s presale will begin on Wednesday, May 18th at 5:30 PM UTC through the PinkSale platform.

PinkSale Presale: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xdAb94fAab8f2B54Bfc10A3f5F12D0C8F5F756b2f?chain=BSC

Tree-Nation: https://tree-nation.com/profile/sector-protocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SectorProtocol

Telegram: http://t.me/SectorProtocol



Name: Colin Swasbrook-Murray

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sector Protocol

Website: http://Sector Protocol



