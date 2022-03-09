Securonix Announces APJ Business Momentum led by Cloud-Native SIEM Adoption and Partner Program Expansion

Company also appoints three senior hires to spearhead regional growth

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced business momentum for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, and three strategic hires to bolster its regional leadership team and accelerate market growth.

Neil Campbell has been appointed to the role of vice president for APJ, alongside Ajay Kumar as director for APJ and Middle East (ME), and Vinny Sharma as director of marketing for APJ and ME.

Securonix's regional traction has been driven by record demand for cloud-native security monitoring and analytics, the company's flexible cloud deployment models, and rapid partner program expansion.

"Leading enterprises and managed service providers in APJ have shown a strong appetite for solutions that enable more effective detection and response to advanced threats in cloud environments, and flexible deployment options that align with their cloud strategies, data retention requirements, and overall business needs," said Andy Vallila, Chief Revenue Officer, Securonix. "Neil, Vinny, and Ajay will play key roles in accelerating the impressive growth we are experiencing in-region and innovative product portfolio go-to-market efforts."

"I am thrilled to join Securonix to help fuel its expansion in the world's fastest-growing region as Asian enterprises step up their cybersecurity posture to safeguard increasing digital transformation efforts," said Neil Campbell, VP for APJ, Securonix. "Organizations across APAC are reportedly 80 percent more likely to fall prey to a cyber attack due to the region's digital use and connectivity. I am looking forward to working closely with our regional customers and partners to protect their digital assets and hybrid enterprises against the rising tide of ransomware and other malicious activities."

Over the past 12 months, a record number of APJ customers and managed service providers offering SIEM-as-a-Service (SaaS) have adopted Securonix as a modern security analytics platform to replace their legacy SIEM solutions.

Securonix's pure SaaS architecture providing complete visibility into complex cloud and hybrid environments, and new ' Bring your own AWS ' and ' Securonix with Snowflake ' programs have driven regional market traction highlighted by:

100 percent SaaS growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Expanding in SaaS footprint with new AWS pods in India and Australia to add to current pod in Singapore , with an upcoming pod in Japan .

and to add to current pod in , with an upcoming pod in . 240 percent year-on-year new managed security service provider (MSSP) logo bookings growth.

100 percent year-on-year employee headcount growth, eclipsing 1,000 employees worldwide.

Securonix was named a leader for the third consecutive time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), positioned furthest for completeness of vision, and scored highest across all three use cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

Securonix has recently secured investment of more than US$1 billion led by Vista Equity Partners to further its global leadership position in cloud-native security analytics and operations.

Securonix's expansion plan for the APJ region over the next six to 12 months include setting up an office in Japan and establishing footprint across the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, through the appointment of MSSPs and partner enablement. The company currently has operations in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Singapore. It aims to double its headcount and achieve double-digit growth across the APJ region by 2024.

Bringing over more than 25 years of leadership and management experience in cybersecurity across global and regional roles, Campbell is responsible for charting Securonix's overall growth strategy across the APJ region. He was most recently vice president for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Rapid 7 where he spearheaded and built out the company's sales operations across key markets in the region. Other global and senior leadership roles Campbell had assumed over the course of his career include those held at Telstra and Dimension Data.

Kumar joins Securonix with over a decade of technical sales leadership experience, most recently holding the position of director of solutions engineering for APJ at BeyondTrust. At Securonix, Kumar will lead pre-sales and proof of concepts for the APJ market.

Sharma brings more than 16 years of regional marketing experience in the networking and cybersecurity space to Securonix, most recently holding the position of head of marketing for India at Infoblox. Sharma will lead marketing efforts for APJ and ME at Securonix.

Securonix is actively recruiting in APJ and will continue to add new jobs across all business functions over the next 12 months to leverage the region's wealth of technical talent. To view Securonix career opportunities, please visit: https://careers.securonix.com/.

About Securonix