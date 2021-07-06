Secutech's new digital sourcing platform to go live from 7 July - 6 August

TAIPEI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In place of the deferred 2021 physical trade fair, Secutech's new digital event, 'Secutech Hybrid', is preparing to commence from 7 July. Amid international travel restrictions, the virtual platform is poised to provide online networking and sourcing opportunities that will connect global buyers with the latest technologies in the fields of security, mobility, smart building and fire safety.

"The pandemic has made it challenging for suppliers to reach out to the international market, but via this online event we hope to provide a bridge to keep business flowing until Secutech returns as a physical event in Taipei next year," says Ms Regina Tsai, General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd – Taiwan Branch Office. Bidding to connect with both local and international buyers, more than 70 exhibitors will be featured on the platform, including 3S System, Ability, Appro, Askey, Axiomtek, Deeplet, Definitely Win, Everfocus, Hi Sharp, Klacci, Micron, Waferlock, LILIN and Network Optix.

Ms Tsai adds: "In the absence of a physical trade fair, this month-long event has received a warm reception, attracting plenty of big name exhibitors, and this has translated into good product variety on the platform."

The virtual event will begin with three days of business matching and virtual meetings conducted between 7 – 9 July, with access to digital exhibitor booths and a live chat facility remaining available until 6 August. Both international suppliers and specialist Taiwanese manufacturers will be featured, with solutions grouped across four key areas:

Security – AI powered components, software and total security solutions for the smart city, retail, hotel, building, transportation and factory sectors. This includes AI video analytics solutions for loitering and theft detection, facial recognition systems, smart access control, thermal IP cameras with body temperature, mask, fire and intruder detection.

– AI powered components, software and total security solutions for the smart city, retail, hotel, building, transportation and factory sectors. This includes AI video analytics solutions for loitering and theft detection, facial recognition systems, smart access control, thermal IP cameras with body temperature, mask, fire and intruder detection. Fire & safety – equipment for industrial safety, disaster prevention and rescue, such as fire alarm systems, emergency exit lights and earthquake early warning systems.

– equipment for industrial safety, disaster prevention and rescue, such as fire alarm systems, emergency exit lights and earthquake early warning systems. Smart building – intelligent solutions for residential and commercial buildings, including smart locks, touchless sensors, visitor management and access control systems, home security and parking management.

– intelligent solutions for residential and commercial buildings, including smart locks, touchless sensors, visitor management and access control systems, home security and parking management. Mobility – Traffic management, logistics and fleet management systems, networking solutions for transportation and railway and industrial computers with railway applications.

For more details, please visit www.secutech.com.



The 23rd edition of Secutech will take place from 27 – 29 April 2022 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Secutech is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd - Taiwan Branch Office and is part of a global network of Safety, Security and Fire trade fairs.

Safety and security are increasingly important basic needs and, therefore, stand for a growing global market. With twelve trade fairs, congresses and forums around the world, Messe Frankfurt brings together demand and supply worldwide with progressive, connected products, applications and services focusing on commercial security and the protection of buildings, spaces and people. The Safety, Security & Fire business cluster offers access to the dynamic markets of the Arabian Peninsula, Asia, Europe and South America. For further information, please click here.

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Group employs approximately 2,450 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries around the world. The company generated annual sales of approximately €257 million in 2020 after having recorded sales of €736 million the previous year. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group's key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

Related Links :

http://www.messefrankfurt.com