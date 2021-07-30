See Change Education Joins "Go Hong Kong Team" Campaign



Ying Wa College faced off PLK Tung Yuk Tien College, both consisting of winners of Top Speaker Award at See Change's Debate Competition in 2020

HONG KONG, Jul 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - See Change Education, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited, took part in the "Go Hong Kong Team" Campaign, organised by the Hong Kong Olympic Fans Club and co-organised by Key Connect last weekend. On that day, See Change Education staged live debate and public speaking performances on topics related to sports and the Olympic spirit, showcasing winners from See Change's International Parliamentary Debate Competition (IPDC) and International Public Speaking Competition, bringing joy and energy to the event.Through the event, See Change Education hopes to provide students with a stage to perform and apply their skills while celebrating sportsmanship and the Olympic spirit. Ms Rita Pang, Founder of See Change Education, said, "By discussing current affairs, I believe that children can apply critical thinking and communication skills to their daily lives. See Change Education runs global classrooms for students aged 5 - 18. We provide trainings in "communications" through courses in Debate & Public Speaking (verbal Skills), Critical Reading & Writing (writing skills) and Media Communications. Our topics cover various important areas such as history, culture, technology, so that students can thrive academically and beyond the classroom. Apart from realizing that public speaking courses are 'tremendous fun', children can also consider and analyse issues quickly as well as acquire a high level of organizational competence."The winners of International Debate and Public Speaking Competition, which include students from the Diocesan Girls' Junior School, Diocesan Boys' School, The Independent Schools Foundation Academy, St. Paul's Co-Educational College Primary School, German Swiss International School, Harrow International School Hong Kong, Hong Kong International School, ESF Kowloon Junior School, Ying Wa College, Good Hope School, Aldrich Bay Government Primary School, Discovery Bay International School, Quarry Bay School, Po Leung Kuk Tang Yuk Tien College, Po Leung Kuk Yuen Yuen Primary School, Singapore International School, etc. spoke eloquently on stage and attracted a large audience.See Change Education booths include an Olympic theme "check-in booth" for photo taking and booths for balloon twisting and souvenir distribution. Many parents are attracted to the West Kowloon Art Park as it provides them with the opportunity to bring their children to experience the Olympic atmosphere.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com