SEE TEFL Soon To Open New Centre In Bangkok, Thailand

—

Being successful in Chiang Mai, SEE TEFL is now looking at Bangkok. The school is eyeing a building near Victory Monument, just a 50-minute walk from an MRT station, as the venue for its new branch. The building is already licensed by the Thai Ministry of Education.

The school has been training teachers for 16 years and is excited to be extending beyond Chiang Mai, where its headquarters is located. “We have verbally agreed on the location with the building’s owner. Hopefully, we will have dates for this new centre on our website by the end of this year,” John Quinn, SEE TEFL Director, stated.

Beating Pandemic-Related Challenges

SEE TEFL admits that the school has been among those hit hard by the pandemic over the last two years, as courses are taught onsite. According to the school, its biggest challenge was the technical side of offering online classes.

For much of the last two years, SEE TEFL couldn’t visit local schools for observed teaching practices. Instead, the company relied much on Zoom, where observers could view classes and give feedback in real time. The trainees would deliver their teaching practices from one of the classrooms at SEE TEFL.

John Quinn shared, ‘However, we have excellent management and staff so we were able to adapt quickly and effectively to this situation. From the time COVID-19 restrictions started affecting our programs, we started offering onsite, as before, and live training from the same training room via Zoom. We set up two cameras in the training room so that those taking training via Zoom could see their fellow onsite trainees and the trainer at the same time. They were also able to participate fully in all training inputs, including the observed teaching practices.’

Looking Forward To Post-Pandemic Classes

With Thailand travel restrictions easing and the Thai government treating COVID-19 as an endemic starting July, SEE TEFL is looking forward to the return of larger groups of onsite TEFL teachers. The school expects that it won’t be for long, everything will turn back to normal, and the number of teachers wanting to train under them would balloon.

About SEE TEFL

SEE TEFL is an English as a Foreign Language (EFL) teacher training school. The school’s TEFL programs are licensed by the Thai Ministry of Education, which means that they have official government recognition. At the end of training, certificates can be notarised by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chiang Mai. The management system of the school is ISO 9001 compliant.

SEE TEFL is a Teaching Qualifications United Kingdom (TQUK) Training Centre, and also has permission to issue through TQUK, Ofqual (the UK government department that regulates UK qualifications) regulated Level 5 TEFL certificates. A UK University Bachelor’s degree is Level 6. SEE TEFL certificates are recognised worldwide and their TEFL graduates can travel anywhere in the world and teach EFL.

More details about SEE TEFL can be found at https://seetefl.com/

SEE TEFL | Accredited TEFL Courses Thailand

208, 2 Kaeonawarat Rd, Tambon Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000 Thailand

081 885 4144



Contact Info:

Name: John Quinn

Email: Send Email

Organization: SEE TEFL | Accredited TEFL Courses Thailand

Address: 208, 2 Kaeonawarat Rd, Tambon Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000 Thailand

Phone: 081 885 4144

Website: https://seetefl.com/



Release ID: 89074994

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.