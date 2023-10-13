Seed Burger Announces Afrocentric Entertainment Venue In Kendall Square, MA

Seed Burger, a renowned restaurant and live entertainment brand, has announced the launch of an upscale new entertainment venue in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seed Burger is proud to announce both the opening of their new high-end venue and their official partnership with Beyoncé’s well-known entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment. This collaboration has seen a significant investment from Parkwood Ventures and means that Seed Burger’s new combined restaurant and live entertainment venue, which is located near the MIT campus at 18 Hayward St, Cambridge, MA 02142, will be their new flagship site and is sure to be a memorable addition to the city's nightlife.

Positioned at a walkable distance from The Graduate Tower at Site 4, the new venue is ready to welcome numerous guests and patrons and to cater to a diverse and enthusiastic audience. In particular, the African-American team behind Seed Burger is proud to be making their new venue both Afrocentric in style and vibe whilst still being deeply inclusive.

Visitors to the entertainment venue can anticipate a swanky upscale aesthetic and an immersive experience, where they can indulge in chef-created plant-based specialties, artisanal and natural wine-on-tap from organic growers, and the promise of electric live music and evocative poetry nights that will capitalize on Cambridge’s already buzzy student scene.

Seed Burger CEO Dan Zeno shared, “This partnership with Parkwood Entertainment isn’t just a venture but a vision. With our new venue’s proximity to The Graduate Tower, we’re excited to offer an unparalleled dining and entertainment experience, celebrating the fusion of delectable plant-based cuisine, riveting live performances, and our signature wine-on-tap.”

About Seed Burger

Established as a pioneer in the plant-based culinary food scene, Seed Burger has rapidly evolved into a full-fledged brand that encapsulates more than just food. With venues that are renowned for their live music and poetry nights, Seed Burger seeks to deliver an all-encompassing sensory experience, connecting communities through shared passions of food, music, and culture.

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is an eminent film and production company, record label, and management firm founded by the legendary entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé, in 2010. With its diverse portfolio spanning music, film, live performances, and more, Parkwood Entertainment remains at the forefront of the entertainment industry, pushing the boundaries of creative excellence.

