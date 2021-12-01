SEEDS Capital and Real Tech Fund Participate in AI startup, Sentient.io, in its Series B1 Investment Round

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2021 - Singapore-based AI startup, Sentient.io , announced today that SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, has invested in its Series B1 funding round following co-investor, Real Tech Fund. The new funds raised will be used for scaling the platform and business expansion into Asia Pacific markets, especially to fulfil the surging demand for Digital Transformation from local and Japanese corporations.

Sentient.io is also backed by A*ccelerate Technologies, the commercialising and venture arm of Singapore's leading Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), global technology venture capital team from BEENEXT and several Japanese companies such as, Digital Garage Group together with ABC Dream Ventures which is a corporate venture capital firm of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation and Real Tech Fund which is managed by Real Tech Holdings Co. Ltd out of Japan. To date, the Company has raised more than USD$7 million in investment since its inception in May 2017.

Mr Christopher Yeo, Founder and CEO of Sentient.io, said: "We are delighted that SEEDS Capital has participated in our Series B1 funding round following co-investor, Real Tech Fund. SEEDS Capital's strategic investment is in support of Sentient.io's market expansion plans for Japan and the rest of South-East Asia. We believe that Sentient.io's unique AI and Data platform will accelerate innovative solutions and bring these to the markets at a quicker pace. This will also help to fulfil our vision of benefiting humanity with augmented intelligence."

Ms Tan Kaixin, General Manager of SEEDS Capital, said: "SEEDS Capital is pleased to participate in the current fundraising round of Sentient.io, an AI-as-a-Service startup. Companies today are increasingly looking to leverage the use of AI technologies and Sentient.io's platform helps to accelerate the adoption of such AI-enabled solutions into existing business processes. We are excited to be part of the company's journey as they scale their platform into more industry verticals and overseas markets."

Sentient.io has built a unique AI and Data platform of over 60 AI functions that seek to short-circuit the development cycle of software developers by providing easy-to-use pre-trained AI microservices that are domain-specific. This will empower software developers to simultaneously develop their smart applications and embed advanced AI capabilities into existing workflows without wasting too much time on training AI models.

Sentient.io's AI & Data platform can help big data owners like governments and multinational companies to streamline collaboration within multiple teams of developers to keep all their AI algorithms and data in a central repository. This reduces IT complexity and keeps all their AI and data microservices in sync, and increases productivity in building prototypes and smart applications that are powered by AI and for data. For example, Sentient.io is helping analytics development teams in a local defence organisation to standardise access to APIs and data to enhance existing applications and generate new values from their data assets. Sentient.io. will continue to advance its AI capabilities and develop businesses in the Manufacturing, Logistics and Digital Economy industries as an AI service provider.

About Sentient.io

Sentient.io is a Singapore artificial intelligence (AI) company founded in 2017 by Mr. Christopher Yeo who has a strong Computer Science and Mathematics background and is also an experienced technology entrepreneur. Its aim is to enable software developers to build AI and Data-driven solutions quickly and easily by offering domain-targeted AI and Data as API services.

Sentient.io's value proposition to enterprises is to speed up business innovation, reduce IT complexity as well as protect existing AI investments. It also enhances existing applications and is highly scalable. The early backers of the team are A*ccelerate, the commercialising arm of A*STAR, Origgin and BEENEXT. For more information, please click: https://sentient.io/en/





About SEEDS Capital

As the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, SEEDS Capital catalyses smart investments into innovative Singapore-based early-stage startups with strong intellectual content and global market potential. We adopt a co-investment model, working hand in hand with institutional investors from around the world. Leveraging our collective expertise and networks, we help startups commercialise, realise their business development plans and expand globally. We focus our investments into emerging and strategic sectors aligned with national priorities, including Manufacturing, Trade & Connectivity, Human Health & Potential, Urban Solutions & Sustainability, and Smart Nation & Digital Economy.





#Sentient.io