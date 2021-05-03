Seedsheet Launches a New Website to Revolutionize Gardening

Seedsheet’s new website and improved customizable garden builder demystifies agriculture, and makes gardening ridiculously easy. The company has helped hundreds of thousands of customers convert their backyard into their own farmers’ market, and is now offering new products and free shipping over $99.

Seedsheet, the AgTech company featured in ABC’s “Shark Tank” that empowers anyone to successfully grow food at home, has launched a new brand identity and improved website to better serve their growing customer base. In 2020, interest in gardening soared to new heights, and 20 million new gardening customers entered the market. Seed companies ran out of inventory and barred sales to home gardeners to ensure commercial farmers could sow our nation’s food supply. The trend appears to be continuing in 2021, and Scotts Miracle Gro took out its first Superbowl Ad to market their garden products.

Seedsheet sells customizable roll-out gardens that feature a weed-blocking fabric that is strategically embedded with dissolvable pods, which contain a buffer of soil and organic and Non-GMO seeds. Users can design their ideal custom garden online, and then receive a plantable Seedsheet of their design with seeds already pre-arranged for optimal growth. Customers simply unroll the Seedsheet atop a prepared soil bed, add water, and watch their perfect garden grow.

“Shark Tank opened a lot of doors for us,” says CEO and Founder, Cam MacKugler, “and as much fun as it was to sell out on QVC and be featured on Good Morning America, we wanted to cultivate a better relationship with our customers.” The company pivoted its business in January of 2020 to drop retail, and shift exclusively to eCommerce operations focusing on customizable gardens.

“Our new website features significantly improved garden-design software, several new products, and continues to further our mission of empowering anyone to successfully grow food at home,” states MacKugler. Customers can order gardens for windowsills, porches, or backyards, and choose from over 80 varieties of organic and Non-GMO seeds.

The company stands behind their products with a Greenthumb Guarantee and will replace any pods that fail to sprout free of charge.

Readers can find out more about Seedsheet by visiting the company’s new website at: https://seedsheets.com/

About the Company:

Seedsheet is on a mission to revolutionize the gardening industry and empower Americans to “take control of your food, wear your sustainability on your rolled-up sleeves, plant your beliefs, nurture your values, and feed your family delicious, healthy food.”

The company’s factory is located in Middlebury, Vermont, and each product is built by hand with materials predominantly sourced from US suppliers.

