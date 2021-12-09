Seegene Rapidly Introduces New PCR Test that Identifies the Omicron Variant, its Stealth Version, and all VOCs in a single tube

The new assay identifies positive COVID-19 cases and distinguishes between Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and its Stealth version.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today unveiled another series of diagnostic test that detects the ever-changing COVID-19 variant landscape. The Novaplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants VII assay addresses Omicron and its stealth version, as well as other variants. Seegene believes the new PCR test will be effective in helping governments and health authorities to fight current variants.

Immediately after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a discovery of the Omicron variant, Seegene implemented its AI-based in-silico system to conclude this development within a week.

In a single tube, the new RT-PCR test targets a total of five analytes including the RdRP gene, which confirms positive COVID-19 cases, and three key Omicron S-gene mutations: E484A, N501Y, HV69/70 deletion. And it also targets Endo IC, which serves as a control to verify specimen validity. The assay was validated using variable nucleic acid of COVID-19 samples including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron cases.

This latest test can differentiate between the Omicron variant and its 'stealth' version. The newly emerging stealth version lacks certain features (HV69/70 deletion) that are being targeted by other PCR tests to identify the Omicron variant. Seegene's proprietary mTOCE technology makes it possible to target multiple genetic mutations in S-gene so this test can accurately distinguish the new Stealth variant from standard Omicron.

"Our scientists diligently monitor the spread and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in all corners of the world, so we can respond as quickly and effectively as possible with timely diagnostic tests," said Dr. Chun, Seegene CEO. "We're still learning about Omicron, but all signs point to this variant being even more transmissible than Delta. That's why we moved so quickly, using our AI based development system to design and develop with high accuracy. We are ready for any upcoming variant challenges."

As Covid-19 was first emerging in early 2020, Seegene leveraged its development platform and proprietary high-multiplex RT-PCR technology to produce one of the first tests kits for Covid-19 in just two weeks. Today, Seegene is able to rapidly develop new tests ahead of emerging variants using the company's big data auto-surveillance in silico system. This monitoring has enabled the company to create tests that screen the majority of virus variants that have been discovered globally, using Seegene's existing COVID-19 assays.