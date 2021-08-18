SeeMystic Announces It’s Top 5 Restaurants In Downtown Mystic Connecticut

Mystic CT is cozy village in Southeastern CT. While the town might be small, the dining options are vast. SeeMystic announces their top five downtown restaurants in Mystic CT.

—

Mystic CT, United States Mystic CT is a cozy village represents that is the epitome of small-town charm. While the village might be small, the dining options are vast. Mystic is a village that has more local dining options than chain restaurants. While this is a huge perk, it can make picking a restaurant a challenge. Here are some of the best restaurants Downtown.

Mystic has to offer.

Red 36 is full of bright cocktails, big lounge chairs, and multiple bars that make this experience a Newport Getaway. Not only are their enjoyable cocktails and seafood but also sights with yachts docked up and a sunset that overlooks the Mystic River. Red 36 also features an extensive raw bar with outdoor setting. Going in the winter? No worries, the seating quickly changes with the seasons with roaring fireplaces and cozy indoor seating. Go for the fresh seafood, stay for the waterfront views. Enjoy the echo of ringing of church bells, and the distant buzz of the drawbridge, as the ambiance feels like the perfect “staycation” with no streets in sight or clocks with closing times.

2. Engine Room

Engine Room is also one of the best bars in Mystic. It features 16 craft beers on tap and the areas largest bourbon selections. Engine Room also goes beyond the beers and bourbon and has menu that will keep you your taste buds popping. The menu is revised daily with locally sourced seafood, farm fresh vegetables and the widest burger selection in the area. Looking for more? Then how about the rustic marine engine building that has the biggest bar, high tops and corner booths. Want to catch a game? There is a big screen. Also, on Saturday Nights, local musicians and DJs playing live music. The buzz of happy hour tends to roll right into the dinner crowd as the IPAs flow and the bourbon sits on the rocks.

3. Oyster Club

Most locals would say to hit the iconic beaches and area attractions, and then go for the local taste at Oyster Club in downtown Mystic. Oyster Club is a restaurant that offers Fresh Farm & Sea to table with a menu that is specifically prepared for the day. Offering food that is not just seasonal but also locally sourced and fresh. The view of the open kitchen creates warmth and comfort in this upscale restaurant with faithful local sourcing. Oyster Club “Keeps’ it Reel”. Enjoy food right off the boat and brought straight into the kitchen. Order some chowder, raw bar, or the fresh-catch fish. Also catch the Happy Hour any night of the week. This bar and restaurant marry a quaint cottage feel with a historic nautical feel. Oyster Club is in the heart of Downtown Mystic and feels like an escape. Escape into this elegant dinner retreat, where romantics dine and intimate and happy conversation can be shared all over the restaurant. The Engine Room and Oyster Club are sister restaurants that are owned and run with the same commitment to ingredients from local farmers, fisherman, and purveyors.

4. Friar Tucks

Gary Hobert, a Mystic native, brought a much needed spot to Downtown Mystic marrying a Sports Bar, Irish Pub, and Outdoor Seating into one. The thrill of the game inside with surround sound 360 TVs, wings, and a beer is perfect for your favorite team’s hoodies in the fall and local brews. The summer high tops in the backyard garden with live music signature dishes and seasonal craft cocktails creates a date night or happy hour getaway in a lost city feel “tucked” away in the factory square building commons. From sports bar to summer getaway, the beach-goers, to the local fisherman, the locals to the tourists, the vibe is relaxed and the beers are cold! Right in the heart of Water Street in Factory Square downtown Mystic. The Winner of CT Magazine Readers Choice Award for Best New Restaurant and Best Late Night Restaurant for 2018.

5. Bravo Bravo

Fine wine and authentic contemporary Italian food pairs pastas, sauces, and breads with local seafood. Ask the bartender to pair the red or white of choice with the entrees or test a few signature cocktails. The eclectic new design of downtown Italy meets local Mystic with the vibe of young professional happy hours and romantic date nights. Bravo Bravo is the perfect spot for a date night! The fun lively background becomes background noise to a romantic date night as seating is intimate and the dining is elegant. The fine wine, the local bread and olive oil, and the appetizers, quiets down the pace of dinner to make it seem like a vacation away from the hustle of daily life. Reservations are recommended but waiting by the bar before the table is ready is always a good start. The upscale atmosphere introduces the night with daily specials and recommendations for signature cocktails.

Whether you are visiting or new to the area, these are 5 restaurants that represent the best Mystic has to offer. This selection of restaurants each offers something different while also incorporating some of the fresh local seafood that Mystic has to offer.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mystic CT

Address: Mystic, CT 06355

Website: https://seemysticct.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/seemystic-announces-its-top-5-restaurants-in-downtown-mystic-connecticut/89038516

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89038516