Segway-Ninebot Electric Kickscooter D Series Began Shipping from Vietnam Factory, Launching in ASEAN

After completing its first order, Segway-Ninebot has devoted to launching another product line in Vietnam factory -- Ninebot Electric Kickscooter D Series.

Originally launched globally, eKickscooter D series has become a hit in global market because of its eye-catching design, light-weight portability, and reasonable price.



Segway-Ninebot D Series Launched in Taiwan

The D series also comes with 10-inch large air tires that offer both comfort and a smooth ride. With sustainable propulsion from the motor, D series can be ridden on all kinds of terrains. Equipped with ternary lithium battery, it is safe and powerful. The front wheel is equipped with electronic brake, rear wheel drum brake, and there are headlights and brake lights, which will be safer. With light-weight portability, this series of kickscooters also have a 3-step folding mechanism that can be operated with one hand, easy to carry around the city or in a car, for extra convenience.

After rolling off the production line in the Vietnam factory, Ninebot D Series is ready to hit the market in other ASEAN countries. In Indonesia, a press conference was held on 26th August to officially launch Ninebot eKickscooter D Series.



Segway-Ninebot D Series Launched in Indonesia

With the development of Indonesia and the opening of Jakarta metro, the last-kilometre commute has become an urgent problem for urban workers. In order to provide consumers with more short-distance transportation solutions, Segway ninebot cooperates with local agencies, such as Urban Republic and plans to bring a new trend of daily commuting with D Series ekickscooters.

Riding ekickscooters on the roads, or parks, or taking a short trip, are all going to be new scenes in Indonesia.

D Series will come to Thailand in September. This series will be seen in more ASEAN countries. Stay tuned with Segway-Ninebot.

The Vietnam factory is qualified with tariff preferences when exporting to most ASEAN countries, which will increase its commercial value considerably. After product-line of D series pulled off, Segway-Ninebot is able to bring tax-free electric kickscooters with reasonable price and high quality, providing the new solution package for short-distance transportation in Southeast Asia, as well as more convenient and pleasant commuting experience to consumers.

You can find us from the agencies:

Indonesia – Erajaya, Thailand – Makeio, Taiwan – Synnex, Philippines - Simply, VSTECS, Malaysia - KTS