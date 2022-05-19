SEI Healthcare Launches IME.MD A New Digital Independent Educational Platform

—

SEI Healthcare has launched IME.MD, a new digital educational platform that helps HCPs around the world, enabling easier and more comprehensive engagement with their independent medical educational programs (IMEs). The new platform features a full array of CME/CPD/IME educational content, including case-based video learning, engaging podcasts, symposia and congress summaries, webinars, and live virtual workshops.

IME.MD embodies the best-in-class adult learning techniques and educational design in an effort to advance excellence in medicine and healthcare, improving patient health outcomes by enhancing the knowledge of the medical community. All content is created and curated by world-renowned subject matter experts and education specialists, all accessible for free to healthcare professionals worldwide.

SEI Healthcare’s IME.MD was launched in early 2022 and aims to become a leading provider of IME and continuing medical education (CME) globally. The new platform was built specifically to cater to the growing demand and need in delivering IME programs. SEI Healthcare has built its reputation as one of the leading medical education providers with HowItreat.MD. With a growing reputation in the industry, SEI Healthcare is focusing on its expertise in delivering world-class CME/CPD content.

According to Samantha Harrison, Global IME Director at SEI Healthcare, “Healthcare professionals around the world are constantly in need of the highest quality of digital educational content to inform and guide the latest and best options to apply in their own clinical decision making. IME.MD is developed with the highest quality and most engaging educational formats, ensuring content is adopted and applied.”

As a trusted international educational provider, SEI Healthcare is expanding at a rapid pace with a user base that is growing at an unprecedented level. When surveyed, the users expressed a keen interest in the focus on a CME/IME dedicated educational platform. Simulation technology as an educational tool is revolutionizing medical education. The acquisition and maintenance of skills and knowledge by leveraging and integrating the latest technology into a comprehensive clinical curriculum that includes certification and recertification is of the utmost importance moving forward.

The recent pandemic has accelerated the need for more interactive and engaging learning formats that not only increase engagement but increase education adoption. Benefits of internet-based CME include improved access, convenience, flexibility, reduced travel expenses, and more frequent ‘windows of opportunity’ to interact with simulations. With this in mind, a preference towards short-term CME courses has been highlighted. Time is a challenging factor for physicians across the globe, and allocation of more time on other CME programs will further pressure their schedule. Physicians around the world prefer that required educational activities be shorter and more concise.

Physicians are the most critical asset for any healthcare system. Thus, there is a need for a structured process for continuous training, exposure, learning, and improvement to continue applying their skills and knowledge correctly. This is another factor taken into consideration in developing SEI Healthcare’s innovative e-learning modules on IME.MD.

