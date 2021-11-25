SEI Healthcare Releases ERA-EDTA 2021 Congress Summary: Anaemia and CKD Insights

An On-Demand Webinar supported by Astellas Pharma and developed in collaboration with the European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) just released.

—

SEI Healthcare, a global professional Independent Medical Education organization, announced the successful development and delivery of a live workshop titled ERA-EDTA 2021 Congress Summary: Anaemia and CKD Insights.

This HowItreat.MD Live and On-Demand Webinar was supported by Astellas Pharma and developed in collaboration with the European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) and four leading nephrologists. It was designed as a means of disseminating the latest and most relevant data pertaining to Anaemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress in June 2021.

This 90-minute webinar was chaired by Dr. Pablo Ureña Torres (Paris, France) and featured Prof. Evgeny Shutov (Moscow, Russia), Prof. Francesco Locatelli (Lecco, Italy), and Prof. Mustafa Arıcı (Ankara, Turkey). Each speaker delivered a live presentation pertaining to the following ERA-EDTA 2021 Virtual Congress communications:

Post-mortem hepatic and bone marrow iron content in hemodialysis patients: a prospective cohort study (Patrícia Carrilho, Portugal), presented by Dr. Ureña Torres

Pooled efficacy and cardiovascular safety of 3 placebo-controlled and 1 darbepoetin alfa-controlled studies of roxadustat for treatment of anaemia in patients with NDD-CKD (Jonathan Barratt, UK), presented by Prof. Shutov

Regional efficacy and safety results of roxadustat compared with placebo or darbepoetin in NDD-CKD patients with anaemia (Nada Dimkovic, Serbia), presented by Prof. Locatelli

Enhanced degradation of 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR) may contribute to the lowering of LDL cholesterol seen with roxadustat in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (Aisha Chow, USA), presented by Prof. Arıcı

At the end of the presentations, Dr. Ureña Torres opened the floor for questions from the audience, which were debated in a live Q&A discussion involving all speakers.

The webinar was attended by over 600 clinicians – nephrologists, endocrinologists, cardiologists, and primary care physicians – across 17 countries, predominantly in Europe but reaching as far as Japan, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Additionally, this activity was planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Oakstone Publishing and SEI Healthcare LLC. As a result, physicians taking part were able to claim up to 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s).

What are the experts saying?

“I do believe that it is important to refresh and reinforce the most important messages from the last ERA-EDTA Annual Congress. This webinar contributes to this aim, focusing on the novelty of anemia treatment in patients with CKD. In our presentations, we underlined the importance of iron deficiency and inflammation in the anemia of CKD patients. We reported the results of the trials regarding a new mechanism for treating CKD anemia by using hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors, focusing on roxadustat studies, reporting its capacity of correcting and maintaining hemoglobin levels. We included its interesting results in lowering LDL cholesterol, particularly useful in non-dialysis patients, and discussed the possible underlying mechanisms.”

Prof. Francesco Locatelli

“This was a very interesting form of discussion after the ERA-EDTA Congress, with a focus on new information about the treatment of patients with CKD. This discussion helps doctors to realize new achievements and pay attention to the problems associated with old approaches to treatment. It is necessary to continue this practice, and this discussion dictates the need to change the recommendations for the treatment of anemia in patients with CKD.”

Prof. Evgeny Shutov

“It is with a great pleasure that I am participating in this ERA-EDTA June 2021 post-congress summary webinar, in which we reviewed the most recent and important clinical trials on the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease. Personally, I summarized Dr. Patrícia Carrilho’s presentation entitled ‘Post-mortem hepatic and bone marrow iron content in hemodialysis patients: a prospective cohort study’. The results showed that iron stores are elevated both in liver and bone marrow biopsies; they correlated with serum ferritin levels, and the degree of anemia was inversely proportional to iron deposits. All the data suggest that iron is not available for erythropoiesis and remains blocked in store.”

Dr. Pablo Ureña Torres

“What can this study bring into the clinical arena? We know that HIF activation has an intermediate role between the cardiovascular and vascular systems. Selective HIF activation has a role in cardiovascular and renal injury and in chronic cardiac vascular and renal disorders…Changing this balance by selective PH1 inhibitors will be helpful…This will cause an amelioration of chronic cardiac, vascular, renal diseases. Selective PHD inhibitors may cause a decrease in progression of diabetic chronic kidney disease – these are still hypothetical mechanisms; there is room for study in this part.”

Prof. Mustafa Arıcı

For further details about this educational on-demand program, please visit https://anaemia-ckd.online/

The on-demand webinar can be found on the HowItreat.MD workshops and webinars platform at https://workshop.howitreat.md/

About HowItreat.MD

HowItreat.MD allows HCPs to access learning materials produced in close collaboration with world-renowned experts across 27 therapeutic specialties in a fluid and interactive manner. While the core element of case-based learning is seen throughout the platform, multiple formats ensure healthcare professionals can engage in their preferred medium. In light of their busy schedules and personal preferences, HCPs often prefer to connect with and learn in different media formats. With this in mind, SEI Healthcare has added Omni-Channel formats that include engaging videos, podcasts, journals, webinars, and the much-anticipated live interactive workshops.

SEI Healthcare is committed to bringing medical education to the forefront of innovation on a global scale. Our users can access the platform for free and in their preferred language, as well as engage with and listen to key opinion leaders in their field of expertise. Bringing the latest information and breakthroughs to the forefront for hundreds of thousands of HCPs in a manner that is exciting and engaging – this is what truly drives the team at SEI Healthcare.

More information about SEI Healthcare can be found here: https://sei-healthcare.com

To explore innovative educational solutions, visit: https://howitreat.md

Contact Info:

Name: Samantha Harrison

Email: Send Email

Organization: SEI Healthcare

Address: Mailing Address 16192 Coastal Highway Lewes, Lewes, Delaware 19958, United States

Website: https://howitreat.md/

Release ID: 89053512