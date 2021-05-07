To Seize the New Opportunities of Hainan Free Trade Port, Nestle Presented Its Hit Products on the First China International Consumer Products Expo

HAIKOU, China, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The establishment of Hainan Free Trade Port brings new growth opportunities for global consumption. On May 6, the first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Hainan, for which Switzerland is the the only Guest Country of Honor. As a food and beverage company headquartered in Switzerland, Nestle presented 181 best-selling productss from 15 countries globally, of which 29 products were brought to China for the first time, bringing consumers an exciting and tasty international experience.

Mr. Rashid Qureshi, Chairman and CEO of Nestle GCR, said, "Nestle is honored to be able to join the first China International Consumer Products Expo. As one of the first foreign companies entering China after the opening up, Nestle has witnessed the whole development history of China's opening up and economic take-off. With the establishment of Hainan Free Trade Port, Hainan province is emerging as a pioneer in China's further high-level opening up, and China International Consumer Products Expo also serves as a new platform for the display and trading of global consumer goods. Nestle looks forward to leveraging this platform to show our innovative achievements made across the world, and bring more high-quality, nutritious and healthy products and solutions to Chinese consumers. "

At this Expo, Nestle brought top-selling products from 8 major business units under the theme of "good food, good life". In the high attention-level segment of coffee, Nestle has presented Nescafe and STARBUCKS, bringing new coffee products fitting various scenarios to help consumers energy up ; In the field of infant nutrition that parents cares a lot, Nestle has also brought together global research and development achievements, including popular infant formula brands illuma, Ultima and Belsol under Wyeth, and Materna nutrition supplements precisely designed for babies and parents as well as Nestle NAN jointly guard the health of babies and mothers; Antica Gelateria del Corso, a century-old ice cream brand from Italy, has brought a sweet journey of immersive gelato experience. Additionally, premium Italian chocolate brand, Baci, has presented its masterpiece of quality, highly emotional with its power to spark every emotion of love and affection.

It is also worth mentioning that Vital Proteins, a brand under Nestle Health Science, makes its debut at the Expo. As a nutrition health brand from the United States, Vital Proteins helps consumers to improve their health from inside out by providing a series of easy-to-dissolve collagen peptides products with sustainability, real food extracts and clean label. In addition, Nestle Health Science also brought Garden of Life and Pure Encapsulations that provide variety of dietary supplement nutrition covering different age groups, which fully demonstrate Nestle's R&D innovation capabilities.

Hainan, as the highlight of global travel retail and duty-free industry, has seen its duty-free business on the outlying islands grow by leaps and bounds. In response to the positioning of Hainan's free trade port, Nestle International Travel Retail (NITR) also officially met with the public at this China International Consumer Products Expo. For more than 20 years, NITR has invested in bringing its globally loved confectionery brands to international travellers via airports, airlines, cruiseships and ferries. Its iconic brands, led by KITKAT and SMARTIES, are available in presentations and formats that are exclusive to travel retail (ie not available on the domestic market) whilst its delicious NESTLE SWISS® brand of indulgent, authentic chocolate has been created uniquely for this channel.

Mr. Rashid Qureshi also said, "China is building the new development paradigm featuring dual circulation, in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay. Under this new national landscape, Hainan province as the new international tourism consumption center is growing rapidly, which will bring new growth opportunities for global consumption. Nestle also hopes to actively participate in the big trend and share the new opportunities with Chinese consumers."