Select Controls Inc. Marks 40 Years Of Manufacturing Lifesaving Switches And Components

Built on a commitment to creating reliable automation components, Select Controls Inc. is now marking 40 years as an exceptionally capable switch manufacturer. With this anniversary, the company is renewing its commitment to innovation, improvement, and delivering the utmost in customer satisfaction.

—

In the early 1980s, a pilot named Robert Ufer heard unsettling stories of fatal crashes that could have otherwise been prevented. When the sensing components of an aircraft’s emergency locating transmitters failed to automatically activate and signal search and rescue, the outcome was tragic. Mr. Ufer looked into the system that should have saved the lives of his fellow pilots and discovered the critical switches used in these systems were not only prone to false activations but would also fail to activate during crashes. He was determined to build something more reliable and spent three years developing and qualifying a new switch design. Today, that lifesaving component is still a vital part of emergency locating transmitter systems.



To learn more about highly responsive tilt switches and similar devices, visit https://www.select-controls.com/category/14/Tilt.html



Robert Ufer’s commitment to creating dependable, precision-designed switches would serve as the foundation for Select Controls Inc., a switch and sensing device manufacturer that serves military, aerospace, automobile, industrial, and commercial industries. The company is now commemorating 40 years in business and decades of excellence in serving engineers, OEMs, maintenance and repair specialists, and other professionals.



Starting with just two employees in 1981, Select Controls entered the aviation component market as a humble but truly capable emergency locating transmitter switch manufacturer. It wasn’t long before a solid reputation for high-quality, innovative switch designs was established in the aviation community. Over the next decade, the company continued to build its recognition and qualifications, becoming a supplier of switches for military munitions programs, which are still active today.



In 2000, Select Controls rose to meet new challenges after being approached by one of the globe’s largest automotive suppliers to develop a switch for a new tire pressure monitoring system. Beating out competitors with a thoroughly tested, high-value prototype, Select Controls was chosen as the top switch source and became instrumental in new automation standards.



So many decades in service were not without their tests and trials, but Select Controls has continuously met and exceeded the requirements of its customers. The switch manufacturer has grown to a capable team of ten and transitioned from a single shift to a 24/7operation. The company has worked hard to adapt to new design and production demands and continuously prove its value to defense, automotive, and other industries.



Select Control has emphasized that customer satisfaction has been integral to its success and remains a constant priority that’s realized through responsive communication, product quality, and unfailing turnaround.



Four decades on, Select Controls is continuing its mission to deliver exceptional results to its customers. In the words of founder and president, Rober Ufer, "It has been an incredible journey, we look forward to many more years." As the manufacturer continues to move ahead, it aims to meet the needs of more customers domestically and internationally while also expanding its existing facilities and capabilities to meet ever-changing market demand.





About Us: For 40 years, Select Controls Inc. has been designing and manufacturing switches that deliver an unfailing response in critical systems. The Bohemia, NY-based manufacturer works closely with OEMs, engineers, procurement specialists, and maintenance and repair professionals to build precision solutions for automation and sensor requirements.

Contact Info:

Name: Robert Ufer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Select Controls Inc.

Address: 45 Knickerbocker Avenue, Bohemia, NY 11716

Phone: 631 567 9010

Website: https://www.select-controls.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/lpsqQ6LhnGc

Release ID: 89084071

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.