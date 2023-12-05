Selectika's Groundbreaking Visual AI Reshapes Retail

Selectika’s groundbreaking Visual AI System leverages computer vision and deep learning to revolutionize catalog management, enhance recommendation engine accuracy, and provides retailers with real-time insights.

Selectika, a trailblazing force in the retail technology landscape, its groundbreaking visual AI system, designed to transform how businesses manage product catalogs and enhance the overall shopping experience.

Selectika's Visual AI System employs advanced computer vision deep learning to automate the extraction of rich product attributes, enabling the auto-tagging of each item with over 20 data points. This revolutionary process significantly accelerates the catalog tagging workflow, delivering time and cost savings while ensuring unparalleled consistency and accuracy in data management for businesses.

The system's capabilities extend far beyond catalog organization, however. By leveraging the power of deep learning, Selectika's technology enhances the accuracy of recommendation engines, providing superior results across diverse product categories. The real-time insights and behavioral data generated by the system render traditional internet cookies obsolete, empowering retailers with dynamic information, enhancing decision-making processes across the board.

Selectika's standout innovation lies in its capacity to craft tailored shopping experiences by conducting real-time analyses of shoppers' preferences. The system employs a personal sizing solution that cross-analyzes fabric, design, customer measurements, and preferences, boasting a significant success rate.

Based on sophisticated algorithms, Selectika tailors digital assortments for each shopper, ensuring an optimal and personalized shopping journey that resonates with individual tastes and preferences.

In addition, Selectika's commitment to data-driven insights extends to empowering retailers even before the manufacturing process. The system provides real-time data and analytics that enable retailers to optimize their inventory and assortments based on consumer demand trends, thereby improving efficiency, and reduce costs. Moreover, Selectika's advanced capabilities contribute to a reduction in returns, an increase in average order value (AOV), and the fostering of higher brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.

With offices in UK and Tel Aviv, Selectika's overarching mission is to enable retailers to thrive in the digital landscape by increasing online sales and reducing returns through smart matching of products and customers. The company's dedication to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction positions it as a transformative force in the retail tech industry. The system is completely seamless, and among her clients are multinational brands like Nautica, Timberland, Apricot, Kenneth Cole, etc.

To learn more about Selectika's Visual AI System, please visit https://selectika.com/.



