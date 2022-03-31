Self Storage Asia Awards Winners announced at Awards Ceremony on March 30, 2022

HONG KONG, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self Storage Association Asia is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Self Storage Association Awards Asia.

The Awards recognise Asia-wide and local excellence in self storage. The industry has grown steadily for the past two years, outperforming all traditional and alternative real estate categories. This reflects the growing role it plays in helping people and businesses to survive COVID and meet their aspirations. The best of class in the market across Asia are raising standards of safety, customer service and good governance.

The Awards recognise an Asia-wide winner as well as the top scoring entry in each region. Some entries comprised efforts across multiple jurisdictions.

Find the full list and more details of the entries of shortlisted nominees and winners at the Awards website at https://selfstorageasia.org/self-storage-asia-award

Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year sponsored by Janus International Asia recognises the best self storage site in Asia operated by a large company.

Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year is: Quraz at Takanawadai, Tokyo.

Local winners are:

The Philippines : Loc&Stor 24/7 in Bagong Ilog, Pasig City, Manila .

: in Bagong Ilog, Pasig City, . Hong Kong : Storefriendly Tower in Kwun Tong , Kowloon .

: in , . Singapore : Storefriendly Centre at Eunos Ave

Also shortlisted are:

Independent Store of the Year sponsored by FCX Industry Trading recognises the best self storage site in Asia operated by a smaller company with fewer than 4 sites.

Independent Store of the Year is: The Box (United Arab Emirates)

Local winners are:

Also shortlisted are:

Easy2Store ( Hong Kong )

( ) MyStorage (Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam )

Manager of the Year recognises an on-site manager who has outperformed their peers across Asia.

Manager of the Year is: Ashley Peck, Bangkok Self Storage

Local winners are:

Malaysia : Saufi Ikhwan Bin MD Saad, Lock + Store

: Saufi Ikhwan Bin MD Saad, Lock + Store Hong Kong : Lawrence Li , Storefriendly Hong Kong

: , Storefriendly Hong Kong Singapore : Siti Rogayah Ali, Storefriendly Singapore

The Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiative Award (ESG Award) recognises excellence initiatives advancing ESG goals.

The ESG Award goes to: StorHub (Singapore)

The local winner is:

The Technology & Innovation Award recognises the implementation of technology in operations or customer service above and beyond industry standards.

Winner of the Technology & Innovation Award is: Storefriendly Hong Kong and Storefriendly Singapore (combined)

Local winners are:

The Creative & Effective Marketing Award recognises novel thinking that delivers results in driving sales through marketing.

Winner of the Creative & Effective Marketing Award is: Redbox Storage (Hong Kong)

Local winners are:

About the Self Storage Association Asia

The SSAA is the industry body representing and serving the self storage industry in Asia, from Japan to Jordan. Its members comprise the best of class self storage operators, their suppliers and investors. The SSAA provides training, advocacy, intelligence, market reports and a networking platform to help operators to continue to improve and grow.