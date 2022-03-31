Self Storage Asia Awards Winners announced at Awards Ceremony on March 30, 2022

HONG KONG, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self Storage Association Asia is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Self Storage Association Awards Asia.
The Awards recognise Asia-wide and local excellence in self storage. The industry has grown steadily for the past two years, outperforming all traditional and alternative real estate categories. This reflects the growing role it plays in helping people and businesses to survive COVID and meet their aspirations. The best of class in the market across Asia are raising standards of safety, customer service and good governance.
The Awards recognise an Asia-wide winner as well as the top scoring entry in each region. Some entries comprised efforts across multiple jurisdictions.
Find the full list and more details of the entries of shortlisted nominees and winners at the Awards website at https://selfstorageasia.org/self-storage-asia-award
Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year sponsored by Janus International Asia recognises the best self storage site in Asia operated by a large company.
Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year is: Quraz at Takanawadai, Tokyo.
Local winners are:
- The Philippines: Loc&Stor 24/7 in Bagong Ilog, Pasig City, Manila.
- Hong Kong: Storefriendly Tower in Kwun Tong, Kowloon.
- Singapore: Storefriendly Centre at Eunos Ave
Also shortlisted are:
- Storage PLUS Corp (Japan) at Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
- Lock + Store (Singapore) at Chai Chee
- Redbox Storage (Hong Kong) at Sha Tin, New Territories
- Space Next Door (Singapore) at Ang Mio Ko
Independent Store of the Year sponsored by FCX Industry Trading recognises the best self storage site in Asia operated by a smaller company with fewer than 4 sites.
Independent Store of the Year is: The Box (United Arab Emirates)
Local winners are:
- Hong Kong: 100Storage
- Thailand: Bangkok Self Storage
- Jordan: Easy Storage
- The Philippines: InStorage
- Vietnam: KingKho Mini Storage
- United Arab Emirates: The Box
Also shortlisted are:
- Easy2Store (Hong Kong)
- MyStorage (Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam)
Manager of the Year recognises an on-site manager who has outperformed their peers across Asia.
Manager of the Year is: Ashley Peck, Bangkok Self Storage
Local winners are:
- Malaysia: Saufi Ikhwan Bin MD Saad, Lock + Store
- Hong Kong: Lawrence Li, Storefriendly Hong Kong
- Singapore: Siti Rogayah Ali, Storefriendly Singapore
The Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiative Award (ESG Award) recognises excellence initiatives advancing ESG goals.
The ESG Award goes to: StorHub (Singapore)
The local winner is:
- Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong: General Storage (Lock + Store and The Store House)
The Technology & Innovation Award recognises the implementation of technology in operations or customer service above and beyond industry standards.
Winner of the Technology & Innovation Award is: Storefriendly Hong Kong and Storefriendly Singapore (combined)
Local winners are:
- Mainland China: CBD Self Storage
- Singapore: Space Next Door (Singapore)
- Hong Kong: Storefriendly Hong Kong
The Creative & Effective Marketing Award recognises novel thinking that delivers results in driving sales through marketing.
Winner of the Creative & Effective Marketing Award is: Redbox Storage (Hong Kong)
Local winners are:
- Jordan: Easy Storage
- Vietnam: KingKho Mini Storage
- Hong Kong: Redbox Storage
- Singapore: Storefriendly Singapore
- Also shortlisted are:
- Space Next Door (Singapore)
- Storefriendly Hong Kong
About the Self Storage Association Asia
The SSAA is the industry body representing and serving the self storage industry in Asia, from Japan to Jordan. Its members comprise the best of class self storage operators, their suppliers and investors. The SSAA provides training, advocacy, intelligence, market reports and a networking platform to help operators to continue to improve and grow.