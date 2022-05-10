Sell a House with Code Violations – We Show You How Connecticut

—

If you want to sell a house with code violations in Connecticut, but do not want to go through the hassle of pulling permits, hiring a contractor and spending a ton of money, read on and find out how it can be done.

What are building codes and why might I get a code violation

According to the Contractor’s Guide to the Building Code the purpose of a building code is to provide minimum standards for safety, health, and general welfare including structural integrity, mechanical integrity, means of egress, fire prevention and control, and energy conservation.

Some common residential building code violations include:

Zoning Violation – Over height fences

Dangerous Building Violations – Safety issues such as collapsing building or retaining wall

Housing Code Violation – Maintenance issues such as peeling paint, missing siding, leaking roof, improper venting, missing or defective GFCIs, undersized egress window, etc.

Nuisance Code Violation – Debris or trash on exterior of the property, high weeds and grass, dead trees on private property

Right of Way Violation – Overgrown tree limbs or bushes encroaching into street or sidewalk, broken sidewalk

Construction without Permit Violations – electrical, plumbing and mechanical work without the proper permits, structural work including renovation or addition without permits

Administrative fines and citations for code violation differ from one municipality to the next. Citations can range from $100 to $1000. Fines can start from $100 a day for a first violation to up $5000 a day for repeat violations.

I have open code violations, what should I do?

Contact your local city code compliance department and immediately speak to a code enforcement inspector. Find out why code violations have been issued and how much time you are given to correct the underlying problems. Also, find out if you have the right to appeal or request a review.

By showing you are serious in closing the open code violations, most code enforcement inspectors will work with you throughout the correction process.

If you explain to them that you are going to sell the home, they may even extend you extra time to avoid issuing a citation and imposing fines.

You must disclose if you want to sell your Connecticut house with code violations

Disclosure laws vary from state to state, but regardless of where your home is located you will be required to inform prospective buyers of any known defects, among them code violations.

As a seller, you can’t just keep quiet. You must disclose open code violations and any pending litigation otherwise you may be held liable for fines and costs that a buyer incurs to correct any open violations.

Problems selling a house with code violations to a traditional buyer

Selling a home with code violations can be extremely difficult. Most traditional buyers do not have the experience or the resources to purchase a house with serious code violations. Additionally, most banks will not extend a mortgage until the violations have been corrected.

