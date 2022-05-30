SEM9 Ups the Game with Southeast Asia's First Esports Hotel

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's very first Esports Hotel has launched, offering an unparalleled hospitality experience for both gamers and non-gamers alike.

Located in the town of Senai, Johor in Malaysia, the SEM9 Senai Esports Hotel boasts luxurious rooms fitted with the latest in technological facilities.

Developed and built by Southeast Asia SEM9 esports organisation and backed by SEAGM & Aiken Digital, SEM9 Senai aims to bring a brand new concept gaming/esports field. The hotel is a mere 3-minute walk from the Senai International Airport.

"SEM9 Senai proffers the ultimate in comfort, marrying form and function to meet the toughest of needs of not just the best esports teams worldwide, but also to cater to guests of all kinds with a bevy of gaming and non-gaming rooms," said Tommy Chieng, Chairman of SEM9.

Slay the enemy's team in style and comfort – gaming rooms are tastefully decked with LED lights to match the vigor with which gamers ooze, whether it's for a team of two – or more.

Experience the best of a game's visual splendor with ultra high-performance gaming computers powered by the latest Nvidia graphics (such as the RTX 3090 & 3060 GPU), comfortable gaming chairs, and gaming peripherals so gamers won't miss that crucial shot that might bag their team that coveted tourney prize.

When it comes to gaming, every second is important – lags, the bane of gamers everywhere, will be a thing of the past as the entire hotel is fitted with high-speed broadband and mobile internet access, be it via WiFi or cable.

Console and mobile gamers won't feel left out too – there are rooms designed for specially for mobile gamers and fitted with the latest PlayStation 5, together with their DualSense wireless controllers.

Gamers of all creeds can also gear themselves up with the SEM9 Senai's Merchandise Zone featuring exclusive SEM9 apparel to esports team jerseys, to collectibles.

SEM9 has over 3,000,000 fans across all social networks and now with the introduction of the SEM9 Senai Esports Hotel, is set to reach more fans than ever before to redefine the term "getaway."

SEM9 Senai's gaming rooms are available to book now; opening to the public on 1st June 2022 with 122 rooms (including non-gaming rooms). Gaming rooms are available to book in full or half days. Prices start from RM 220 for full day and RM 115 for half day, subject to 6% SST.

Interested parties can learn more at https://hotel.sem9.gg/senai

About SEM9

SEM9 is the region's fastest-growing esports organisation, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. With five professional teams that compete in top Southeast Asian tournaments such as WCS Asia Championship, PUBG Mobile Pro League, and Le Mans Virtual LMP. SEM9 has participated in more than 45 tournaments, achieved 1st place 7 times, 16 podiums and 9 honours.

About SEAGM

SEA Gamer Mall Sdn Bhd, SEAGM is an established international digital goods and services e-commerce platform company for global gamers, game developers, and publishers. With several offices worldwide in Malaysia, China, and Thailand, SEAGM is the gamer's choice for online game top-ups & digital goods.

SEAGM has successfully developed a digital goods e-commerce and online game payment platform (SEAGM.com) and a digital goods marketplace platform (KALEOZ.com) from the ground up. With many projects and successful collaborations and partnerships in place, SEAGM is set to achieve greater milestones as it makes its mark in the gaming industry globally.

About Aiken Digital

Aiken Digital is an established growth agency that focuses on developing technology solutions powered by AI to ignite a new generation of growth for companies.

Aiken has a global footprint with 7 offices worldwide in Malaysia, Singapore, China and UK. Founded in 2006 and head-quartered in China, Aiken serves multiple large clients such as Mastercard, Sotheby, L'Oréal and more.

For more information, kindly contact:

Kevin Wong

+6012-303 0111

Kevin@sem9.org