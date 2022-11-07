Semiconductor Climate Consortium Representatives to Present During 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, today announced that members of the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) will discuss key aspects of the group's vision, goals and membership at two sessions during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt.

On Nov. 10 from 8:30am to 10:00am at Hotel Steigenberger Alcazar, the panel discussion SCC Collaboration for Solutions on Climate, with opening remarks by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, will feature SCC founding members including ASM, ASMPT, Samsung Electronics and Schneider Electric discussing the importance of collaboration, transparency and reporting across the semiconductor value chain. Dr. Mousumi Bhat, Vice President of Sustainability Programs at SEMI, and Mark Patel, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, will also speak at the gathering.

Representatives from ASM, ASMPT, Samsung Electronics and Schneider Electric will also participate in the panel discussion Semiconductor Climate Consortium Ambition to 1.5 in the COP27 Blue Zone on Nov. 9 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Additionally, Dr. Bhat will participate in the panel discussion Impacted Communities, Tech and the 21st Century Workforce, hosted by the Climate Equity Collaborative, on Nov. 10 from 4:45pm to 5:45pm at the Climate Justice Pavilion in the Blue Zone. The panel will also include representatives from Accenture, GM, Microsoft, the National Wildlife Federation and the White House Environmental Justice Council. The Climate Equity Collaborative is a joint effort between GM and the National Wildlife Federation to address the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth.

Requests to attend an SCC informational session in Sharm El-Sheikh and for more information on the Consortium can be sent to SCC@semi.org. Press requests for interviews with Dr. Bhat during COP27 can be sent to Michael Hall (mhall@semi.org) and Samer Bahou (sbahou@semi.org) at SEMI.

Semiconductor Climate Consortium Mission

SEMI and the SCC, formed by companies across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the ecosystem's reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, announced 65 founding members last week. Founding members have affirmed their support of the Paris Agreement and related accords driving the 1.5⁰C pathway and are aligned on the need to drive climate progress within the semiconductor value chain. The SCC was conceptualized by companies meeting under the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, which will continue to focus on non-climate related Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor ecosystem companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain. The consortium's members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

Collaboration – Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

– Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Transparency – Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually.

– Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually. Ambition – Set near- and long-term decarbonization targets with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI US

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: mhall@semi.org