Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join SMIC's earnings conference call.

The second quarter 2021 results will be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ after the close of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

WEBCAST /CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, August 6, 2021

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (China Standard Time)

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s68yswyb

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3785105

REPLAY

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel: +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

Related Links :

http://www.smics.com