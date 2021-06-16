Seneca ESG Partners with OWL Analytics to Deliver ESG Ratings

SINGAPORE and SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca ESG, a software provider specializing in building solutions for both investment management firms and corporates, has announced a partnership today with OWL analytics to deliver workflow automation tools incorporating OWL's Consensus Scores and analytics to financial market participants.

Seneca ESG enables both investment management firms and corporates to more robustly integrate ESG data and analytics into their business decisions and workflows. The company's ZENO platform allows users to assess portfolios with customized ESG frameworks and utilize blended data from various data providers. With the strategic collaboration with OWL Analytics, users of ZENO platform will have access to OWL Analytics' ESG offerings, including monthly ESG Consensus Scores that can be easily used for stock ESG analysis and screenings. Users can create unlimited portfolios based on different screening criteria by ranking or percentile in each region, sector or industry across 25,000 public companies from around the world.

OWL Analytics is an alternative data company that focuses on ESG research. OWL recognizes that significant differences of opinion exist among leading ESG researchers regarding which ESG factors are relevant on an industry-by-industry basis, and that these differences of opinion have led to well-known subjectivity in ESG ratings and scores. Therefore, OWL aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data and research to create company scores and rankings based on a stronger foundation of data, optimized to increase objectivity.

"We are delighted to work together with OWL Analytics to make ESG data more readily accessible to investment firms via the robust ZENO platform", said Jonathan Ha, CEO at Seneca ESG. "The strategic partnerships of both pioneers in the ESG market will benefit users by focusing on the true value of underlying ESG data, ultimately to make better-informed investment decisions."

About Seneca ESG

Seneca ESG is a business intelligence company delivering solutions for corporate sustainability assessment, reporting, and integration with financial services. The company's flagship ZENO (for investment firms) & EPIC (for corporates) platforms facilitate ESG data management, sustainability-driven analyses, and workflow automation, for both corporate and investment manager clients. ZENO & EPIC allow for complete customization of the ESG data collection, ingestion, analyses, scoring, and assessment process, while taking into consideration the entire range of data sources, reporting standards, and assessment frameworks that currently exist today. These standards include SASB, GRI, TCFD, CDP, CDSB, IIRC, PRI, GRESB, UN SDGs, UN GC, WEF Guidelines, and more.

About OWL Analytics

OWL Analytics is a data and analytics provider that offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) and socially responsible investing (SRI) metrics on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. The company employs a big data approach that aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data and leverages the collective wisdom of the worlds' leading ESG research organizations to generate objective ESG metrics, scores, rankings, and percentiles across various common ESG themes.