Senior Care Authority Achieves Record Franchise Growth in 2023: 20 New Locations

Senior Care Authority, an elder care consulting and senior placement company, proudly announces a momentous milestone in its franchise development with the addition of over 20 new locations in 2023.

This record-breaking growth is a testament to the increasing demand for comprehensive senior care services and the trust placed in Senior Care Authority's innovative approach.

Additional details can be found at https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/senior-care-franchise-opportunities/

Senior Care Authority is at the forefront of meeting the growing need for elder care consulting as the aging population continues to rise. The addition of these new franchise locations positions the company as a leader in the senior care industry, reaffirming its commitment to providing compassionate and personalized services to seniors and their families. The growth in 2023 results in Senior Care Authority locations in 30 states and serving over 100 locations. States adding new locations in 2023 include: Arizona, California, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Senior Care Authority's dedication to excellence has not gone unrecognized. The company has received prestigious awards from Franchise Business Review, ranking in the Top 100 for Most Innovative, Recession-Proof, Low-Cost, Franchise for Women, and Company Culture. The Company Culture Award is based on owner satisfaction surveys and reflects the company's emphasis on creating a positive environment and fostering collaboration among franchisees and staff. These awards signify the company's commitment to building a strong and values-driven organizational culture that prioritizes excellence in support and service delivery.

These accolades underscore Senior Care Authority's commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative environment for both franchisees and clients. The Most Innovative Award recognizes Senior Care Authority's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and implementing cutting-edge solutions to equip franchisees with tools to enhance their business and services. Examples include the exclusive provider of Beyond Driving with Dignity, a self-assessment program for senior drivers, elder care consulting and placement services, and an employee benefit program - EASE (Employee Assistance for Solutions in Eldercare).

"The remarkable growth of our franchise units and the recognition received is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and the increasing demand for our services," said Frank Samson, Founder of Senior Care Authority. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the senior care industry, providing innovative solutions and earning accolades for our commitment to excellence. We are excited about our continued growth in 2024."

"Timing has never been better for the senior placement industry; with the aging population growing, the need for our services is in demand. We are experiencing a record year of growth with the expansion of Senior Care Authority with over 100 units nationwide across 30 states. We are so excited to welcome a talented pool of new owners to the Senior Care Authority system, as well as many seasoned franchisees who dominate in their respective markets. Senior Care Authority is a leading force in the placement and eldercare consulting industry and commands 97% franchise owner satisfaction. We look forward to continued market share growth across the country," remarked Laura Alexander, Vice President of Franchise Development.

Senior Care Authority remains committed to providing compassionate and personalized care to seniors, ensuring they receive the support and attention they deserve. With the addition of these new locations and continued success by current franchisees, the company is poised for continued success in 2024 and beyond.

About Senior Care Authority:

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

Learn more at https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/

