Senior Care Authority Announced 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Petaluma - California - Senior Care Authority has yet again been named one of the top franchises by Franchise Business Review, ranking at the top of the company's category, as a testament to the high-quality senior care it provides to elderly Americans.

—

For the 8th consecutive year, Senior Care Authority has earned a spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchise List. The company's consistently high scores in leadership, core values, and a supportive franchisee community have made it achieve the highest ranking in the senior placement and consulting industry.

The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/

"We feel deeply honored to receive this recognition from Franchise Business Review," expressed Frank Samson, the founder of Senior Care Authority. "As an organization, our commitment lies in fostering a consistently positive relationship with our franchisees. This acknowledgment, based on the high satisfaction levels of our franchise owners, serves as validation for the support and company values that hold utmost significance to us."

Franchise Business Review (FBR) performs market research based on independent surveys of satisfaction and employee engagement among American franchises. FBR is, as it stands, the only firm that provides rankings and awards based on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance, underlining the prestige of this ranking.

Thanks to its outstanding high franchisee satisfaction and track record of positive company culture, Senior Care Authority has earned several awards. The latest market research from FBR reveals:

94% of franchisees report that they would invest in Senior Care Authority all over again, and they would recommend the brand to others.

94% of franchisees say they enjoy operating their business and being part of the Senior Care Authority brand.

97% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" that senior management promotes a strong team culture.

Furthermore, Senior Care Authority has gained recognition from FBR for helping both the elderly and their families by providing compassionate care, as well as unique empowerment programs, like Peace of Mind Visits (POM) and Essential Conversations. To read the article, go to: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/post/senior-care-authority-franchise-offers-multitude-of-benefits-for-owners-clients/

ABOUT SENIOR CARE AUTHORITY

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves nearly 100 locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

Media inquiries are asked to contact: Mickelle Marston - mmarston@seniorcareauthority.com or 801-898-3431

To learn more about Senior Care Authority, visit https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/senior-care-franchise-opportunities/

ABOUT FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year.

