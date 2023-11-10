Senior Care Authority Announces Franchisee of the Year Award

Senior Care Authority awarded Mark and Mary Molnar the Franchisee of the Year for exemplary service and contributions in Cleveland, recognizing their passion for eldercare and support to the franchise network.

PETALUMA, Calif., November 6, 2023- Senior Care Authority®, a leading eldercare consultingand assisted living placement franchise, announced its top award at their regional conferences last month. Senior Care Authority's highest honor for owners, Franchisee of the Year, is given to the franchise owners for their outstanding contribution exemplifying company values. The 2022 Franchisee of the Year was awarded to Mark and Mary Molnar who operate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mark and Mary Molnar have a passion for helping people who are facing challenges and use their knowledge to help families find the best solution for their highly individualized situations. ""Not only do the Molnars operate highly successful businesses, but they are also dedicated to the brand and take the time to assist other franchisees in the network. Mark serves on the Franchise Advisory Board and his willingness to help other franchise owners makes our brand stronger and the network of owners even more successful,"" says Frank Samson, founder and CEO.

""Receiving this award is so special to us given the quality of all of the owners within the Senior Care Authority franchise network. Being recognized amongst this group is really humbling,"" said Mark Molnar.

Mary Molnar added ""We have been fortunate to find incredible team members here in Greater Cleveland who are so skilled and passionate about the work we do. We're grateful every day for our clients, our partners, and our team.""

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 by Frank Samson, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves locations in 29 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority is also the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

