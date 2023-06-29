Senior Care Authority Announces New Podcast Episode With Dementia Care Advice

Senior Care Authority has announced a new episode of Boomers Today, its weekly podcast that helps educate families on the resources available to America’s aging population.

The newest episode features Marcy Baskin, a Certified Senior Advisor, Dementia Practitioner, and Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care Trainer. In the episode, host Frank Samson interviews Baskin on strategies for caring for loved ones living with dementia.

For more information, please visit https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/resources/boomers-today/

The announcement comes amid sobering statistics among seniors in America. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease as of 2023. As people live longer, the population continues to age, and the number of Americans who are diagnosed with dementia and other cognitive diseases will only increase in the coming years, says Senior Care Authority.

In the recent episode of the Boomers Today Podcast, Baskin shares tips she has learned through her own experiences as both a support group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association and a daughter whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. When visiting a loved one with dementia, Baskin urges family members to remember that people with compromised cognitive function can be sensitive to body language and may feel overwhelmed if there are too many visitors. Using short sentences and refraining from offering too many choices can reduce confusion, which in turn can spur productive communication and help the loved one feel calm and secure.

Baskin also stresses that it’s important not to get frustrated if they don’t understand the conversation topic or remember something that’s been said, as this is part of the natural progression of cognitive diseases. For visits to go smoothly, she says that it can sometimes be helpful for a family member to introduce themselves to their loved one at the start; small acts like these can vastly improve the quality of the time spent together.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority is a network of professional local advisors who aid families struggling with assisted living, memory care, and nursing care. Founded in California in 2009, Senior Care Authority has since expanded its services to 30 states. Their Boomers Today Podcast is among the many resources they offer to help alleviate the challenges people may face while navigating the healthcare system.

Interested parties can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, or by visiting https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/resources/boomers-today/

