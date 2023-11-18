Senior Care Authority Earns Prestigious Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise

Innovation and Satisfaction Lead Senior Care Authority to Top 100: Franchise Business Review's 2023 report places Senior Care Authority among the Top 100 Most Innovative Franchises, a testament to their commitment to innovation and high franchisee satisfaction.

Petaluma, Calif., November 13, 2023 - In a recent report by Franchise Business Review, Senior Care Authority has been distinguished as one of the Top 100 Most Innovative Franchises of 2023. The accolade highlights the organization's commitment to innovation and the high satisfaction levels among its franchisees.

Established in 2009 and franchising since 2014, Senior Care Authority operates in 29 states, offering expert guidance through a network of locally trained advisors. These professionals assist families in navigating the complexities of senior care, including options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and healthcare system navigation. Additionally, Senior Care Authority is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

Franchise Business Review, known for its unbiased franchisee satisfaction surveys, provides exclusive ratings based on actual franchisee experiences and performance. The annual guide to today’s top franchises and sector-specific guides recognize franchises that excel in various aspects.

To compile the Most Innovative Franchises list for 2023, Franchise Business Review analyzed data spanning 18 months, incorporating insights from nearly 38,000 franchisees representing over 385 brands. Survey questions focused on franchisee opinions regarding innovation, creativity, trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.

Michelle Rowan, President & COO of Franchise Business Review, emphasized the significance of recognizing innovative brands for prospective franchisees. "Understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment," said Rowan. "Each of the companies on our list has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy."

Senior Care Authority franchisees participated in the survey, responding to 33 benchmark questions covering critical aspects such as leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

This prestigious recognition underscores Senior Care Authority's commitment to both innovation and franchisee satisfaction, positioning the brand as a leader in the evolving landscape of senior care franchises.

Frank Samson, CEO of Senior Care Authority shared the driving force behind this award. “Our success as a franchisor is deeply intertwined with the effort and energy put forth by each franchisee in our network. Over the years, we have built a culture which has brought out creativity and commitment by our owners. This dynamic exchange of ideas has been a driving force behind the evolution and growth of our brand”

