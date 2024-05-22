Senior Care Authority Named One Of 2024 Top Low-Cost Franchises By FBR

Petaluma, CA - Senior Care Authority has been named one of the Top Low-Cost Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review (FBR).

—

The announcement comes after a lengthy evaluation conducted by the leading independent franchise research firm. Over 11,000 franchisees across 140 low-cost brands were analyzed for more than 18 months. The brands considered needed to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 when they participated in FBR’s satisfaction survey.

More details can be found at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-low-cost-franchises/

Senior Care Authority franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity. Across all criteria, Senior Care Authority ranked high, reflecting its continued commitment to providing high-quality and affordable senior care to consumers across the United States.

"Senior Care Authority is a low-cost franchise offering a low risk, high reward opportunity in a feel-good, purpose-driven business model," says Laura Alexander, VP of Franchise Development. "With our multiple revenue streams, our franchise owners can create more diverse opportunities to serve clients and generate revenue." More details about the brand can be found at https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/senior-care-franchise-opportunities/awards/

Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review chimed in by stating that Senior Care Authority offers a “very solid franchise opportunity” for the average American. Contrary to popular perception, buying a franchise does not require a huge financial investment; choosing the right franchise option, such as Senior Care Authority, can lead to a faster ROI.

“These 50 franchises have average owner satisfaction 15-20% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership,” he ends.

Franchise Business Review has been surveying hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and franchise companies since 2005. It regularly publishes unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports at no cost on its website.

Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority is also the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-low-cost-franchises/

Contact Info:

Name: Mickelle Marston

Email: Send Email

Organization: Senior Care Authority

Address: 755 Baywood Drive Suite 200 , Petaluma, California 94954, United States

Website: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com



Release ID: 89130569

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.