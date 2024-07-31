Senior Care Authority Wins Franchise Rock Stars Award For Eldercare Advising

Senior Care Authority, a leading franchisor that specializes in assisted living placement services, has announced that franchise owner Erin Dwyer-Busch was named one of 2024’s Franchise Rock Stars by Franchise Business Review.

The award followed a rigorous selection process in which Dwyer-Busch was recognized for her professional success and commitment to her community. Like all Senior Care Authority franchisees, Dwyer-Busch and her team work to offer eldercare solutions to families and their aging loved ones.

Franchise Business Review explains that only the most successful franchise owners are eligible for their award, and these entrepreneurs are characterized by a strong work ethic, passion for their business, and devotion to the communities they serve. For the past six years, Dwyer-Busch has demonstrated such traits through her work in advising the elderly and matching them with assisted living services that greatly improved their quality of life.

As a Senior Care Authority franchise owner, Dwyer-Busch is part of a network of professional Certified Senior Advisors who help families with the challenges of eldercare. By partnering with local assisted living homes and communities, franchisees like her are equipped to provide recommendations on assisted living placement, memory care, skilled nursing care, and other vetted resources that are deemed most suitable to the clients’ needs.

In addition to eldercare consulting, Senior Care Authority offers exclusive programs to their clients, including Beyond Driving with Dignity, a facilitated self-assessment program for older drivers, and Employee Assistance for Solutions in Eldercare, which is designed to help employers provide eldercare support to their employees through a series of benefits packages. The ability to make a positive impact on their community through these services has driven Dwyer-Busch and many other like-minded entrepreneurs to become owners of a local Senior Care Authority franchise.

“Running my own franchise allows me the freedom to support multiple charities and nonprofits,” says Dwyer-Busch. “My company often works with clients pro bono to give back. I am grateful to have a team of women working with me and supporting my philanthropic goals.”

Senior Care Authority was founded by Frank Samson in 2009 upon recognizing the need for a concierge approach to senior healthcare. The company now serves 30 states, with individual franchises operating in over 100 different locations. Senior Care Authority is reputed as a top franchisor and is an eight-year winner of Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchise Award.

