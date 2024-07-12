Senior Care Authority's Erin Dwyer-Busch Recognized as 2024 Franchise Rock Star

Franchise Business Review tabbed Senior Care Authority's Erin Dwyer-Busch as a 2024 Franchise Rockstar.

—

St. Louis, MO - Senior Care Authority proudly announces that Erin Dwyer-Busch has been honored as one of 2024’s Franchise Rock Stars by Franchise Business Review, a leading franchise research firm. This prestigious recognition comes after a rigorous selection process, where Dwyer-Busch stood out among hundreds of nominations from various franchise brands participating in Franchise Business Review’s annual search.

Erin Dwyer-Busch was chosen for her exemplary leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and unwavering commitment to her community. Franchise Business Review's Franchise Rock Stars are celebrated across eight categories, including Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners. Nominations were made by franchise brand leaders who identified franchisees setting remarkable examples in these areas.

“There are countless inspiring franchise owners living their dreams of successful business ownership. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The most successful franchise owners demonstrate a strong work ethic, deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Rock Star Awards honor those who go above and beyond. These individuals are true assets to their company, and their passion resonates throughout the entire brand.”

Marcy Baskin, Senior Care Authority’s Vice President of Franchise Support and Training, echoed these sentiments, praising Dwyer-Busch's dedication and generosity. “Erin is a franchise owner who has helped older adults live better lives for the past six years. She goes above and beyond her business duties in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The entire community is well served, valued, and cherished by one of the most generous individuals you’ll find anywhere,” remarked Baskin.

Erin Dwyer-Busch exemplifies servant leadership, consistently putting others before herself. Her dedication extends beyond people to include pets, as she actively participates in multiple charitable organizations. She supports the Alzheimer’s Association, Dogs on Duty (as a trained animal support handler), and various senior citizen and veteran causes. Despite her extensive charitable involvement, she is also a devoted mother to six children - three biological and three stepchildren. Her children witness firsthand what it takes to be a remarkable, loving, and caring human being, learning from her example how to make a meaningful difference in the world while embracing the necessary sacrifices.

“Running my own franchise allows me the freedom to support multiple charities and non-profits through sponsorship opportunities and by donating my time and resources,” explained Dwyer-Busch. “My company often works with clients pro bono to give back. I am grateful to have a team of women working with me who support my philanthropic goals and love to serve others as much as I do.”

About Senior Care Authority - Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com

About Franchise Business Review - Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Mickelle Marston

Email: Send Email

Organization: Senior Care Authority

Address: 755 Baywood Drive Suite 200 , Petaluma, California 94954, United States

Website: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com



Release ID: 89135339

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.