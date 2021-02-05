Senmiao Technology Announces Expansion of Cooperation with China's Leading E-commerce Services Platform Meituan

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (NASDAQ: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement that expands upon a previously announced partnership with Shanghai Lutuan Technology, an affiliate of Meituan (HK: 3690). Meituan is China's leading e-commerce platform for services, focused on its "Food + Platform" strategy to build a multi-level technology service platform.

Following the initial success of the Senmiao-Meituan cooperation in Chengdu, this new strategic cooperation agreement sets the framework for future collaborations between the parties in other cities in China. As part of its strategy, Senmiao next anticipates building out a total solution for ride-hailing drivers in Guangzhou, which will include financing arrangements, rentals, integration of safety features, as well as the launch and development of Senmiao's proprietary online ride-sharing platform.

If Senmiao's platform is selected by the rider or by the Meituan application, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on the platform for viewing and acceptance. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.

Xi Wen, Senmiao's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to have established this framework for expanding our cooperation with Meituan. We believe this is a testament to the positive results and feedback we have received from our initial work with Meituan in Chengdu, and we look forward to bringing the same type of excellent service and convenience to people in Guangzhou and beyond. We believe Meituan's leading platform provides Senmiao with the significant exposure needed to drive our online ride-sharing platform's growth as a mobile ride-hailing service in China. At the same time, we look forward to bringing increased value and accessibility to Meituan users all over China through this cooperation."

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services. Senmiao also operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements also are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Yiye Zhou

Email: edom333@ihongsen.com

Phone: +86 28 6155 4399





Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. In China Adam Prior, Senior Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate (212) 836-9606 +86 10 5661 7012 aprior@equityny.com lma@equityny.com

Related Links :

http://www.senmiaotech.com/