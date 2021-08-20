Sennheiser new product XS Lav mics providing a simple and effective audio solution for vloggers and podcasters

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There probably isn't a faster and simpler way to add a high-quality vocal track to videos: Just clip on Sennheiser's new XS Lav mic, connect it to the mobile device or computer and start rolling. Whether users are podcasting, recording a voice-over, interviewing or vlogging – this omni-directional clip-on mic will deliver clear and natural sound. Available as XS Lav Mobile with TRRS connector, XS Lav USB-C with USB-C connector, and XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit with an additional Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.

"Simple, straightforward audio recording and a clearly noticeable upgrade in sound quality – this is what the XS Lav family will give you," says Nicole Fresen, Product Manager at Sennheiser. "These mics will become your indispensable audio companions for content creation."

Mic up like a pro

Upgrading the audio is in fact one of the most efficient ways to improve the overall quality of the content. The built-in microphones of mobile devices and laptops simply don't perform well enough as they are caged within the device's housing and capture environmental sounds in addition to the voice. This also requires users to remain at the same distance from the device for consistent audio levels and sound quality.

Using a dedicated microphone from the XS Lav family will reveal all the difference that a lavalier microphone can make. By placing the microphone closer to the sound source, users are able to isolate their voice and attenuate distracting noise from the surrounding environment. Despite the cable, it also gives users more freedom to move in front of the camera without deteriorating the audio, making listening an enjoyable experience for the audience.

Furthermore, the omni-directional lavalier microphone is a commonly used type in professional broadcast applications. Being able to discreetly clip the mic to clothing offers a professional look and enhanced sound.

Simple and effective

XS Lav is hassle-free – the smartphone or computer will power the microphone and automatically switch from the internal mic. All is need is to plug the 2m cable into the device and users will be ready to record. A standard USB-C to USB-A adapter will make the XS Lav ready for legacy products, too. For video conferencing, simply choose XS Lav USB-C, as the 3.5 mm jack on XS Lav Mobile will disable the device's audio output.

Versions and accessories

All XS Lav mics include a microphone clip, removable foam windshield and a draw-string storage pouch as a standard. The XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit additionally contains a Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod.

About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, loudspeakers, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. www.sennheiser.com