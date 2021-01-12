sensemetrics Launches Thread X3 Broadband Sensor Connectivity Device to Bring Secure, Cloud-Managed IIoT to Distributed Environments

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sensemetrics Inc. , a global Industrial IoT (IIoT) and cloud technology company transforming sensor data into real-time business intelligence, today launched the Thread X3 , a next-generation broadband IIoT sensor connectivity device. Now available, the Thread X3 makes it simple and cost-effective for organizations to deploy secure, cloud-managed IIoT networks in distributed environments -- accelerating digital transformation.



The Thread X3 extends sensemetrics’ lead in the broadband IIoT space, combining intelligent connectivity with an easy-to-deploy, plug-and-play design. It builds upon sensemetrics’ mission to support the most comprehensive range of sensors in the world’s most challenging environments. The Thread X3 gives engineers and safety managers a simple and secure connectivity solution for automating sensors from any manufacturer -- and access to the data in a comprehensive situational awareness dashboard -- available anywhere.

“The Thread X3 is the most robust broadband IIoT connectivity device available today, with all the advanced capabilities needed for complex sensor connectivity, control, and analytics – in a simple, cost-effective design,” said Cory Baldwin, CEO, sensemetrics. “As our next-generation connectivity offering, it drives faster and more cost-effective installations and smarter and more secure outcomes for our customers.”

Multiple Communication Modes

The Thread X3 offers fully autonomous sensor connectivity with multiple modes of communication including Ethernet, cellular, and low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless networking -- with intelligent communication uplink prioritization and automatic failover.

As a wireless gateway, it enables efficient connectionless wireless communication and management of smart sensors. sensemetrics’ industry-defining interface, built on the MQTT-SN standard, provides a scalable and secure means of connecting remote sites and field activities with enterprise data management systems and processes.

For intelligent wireless networking, the Thread X3 offers automatic network role detection for gateways, repeater and endpoints, and also enables self-forming long-range wireless mesh networking. It also operates on 600-plus cellular networks across 190 countries, with no provisioning or carrier management required.

Extensible Sensor Connectivity and Customization

Supporting unlimited monitoring possibilities, the Thread X3 allows for dense sensor installations and lets customers cost-effectively manage nested sensors. Multiplexer (MUX) devices can be attached to support up to 128 sensors per device. And, using the patented sensemetrics Sensor Integration Builder (SIB), it's easy to build customized or proprietary drivers that can be securely deployed to connect and control any sensor that may need to be automated. Alternatively, users can select from thousands of published sensor drivers available in the sensemetrics cloud-hosted library. Mobile and browser app-driven workflows support plug-and-play connectivity, control, and automation for the industry’s widest range of sensors, from simple to complex.

Thread X3 Highlights

Cloud management: Secure off-site management tools for persistent system access and administration

Industry-leading security: End-to-end data encryption from sensor to cloud using Transport Layer Security 1.2 protocol

Future-proof hardware with free lifetime feature updates delivered efficiently as firmware-over-the-air (FOTA)



Powerful and intelligent: Built-in environmental, status and diagnostics sensors for advanced troubleshooting and increased device uptime

Edge computing environment: Secure virtualized container environment for operation of proprietary edge analytics applications

About sensemetrics

sensemetrics is a leading innovator in the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) market. The company offers the only market-proven cloud-based enterprise software platform that simplifies connectivity and standardizes industrial sensor data, enabling our partner network to more efficiently provide active risk management and safety solutions.

