SenseTime Creates the First AI Chinese Chess Robot for Family Entertainment with Endorsement from Olympic Gold Medalist Guo Jingjing

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) software company, has launched its first consumer product "SenseRobot", an AI interactive Xiangqi (Chinese Chess) robot for family entertainment, further expanding its "smart life" product offerings. The product has been certified by the Chinese Xiangqi Association, with Guo Jingjing, the multiple Olympic gold medallist, as chief product experience officer. Through its cutting-edge AI technology and the leading industrial grade robotic arm technology, SenseTime has developed a physical AI Chinese chess robot that can teach and play chess face-to-face with users, furthering the promotion of traditional Chinese chess culture with technology.

Dr. Xu Li, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of SenseTime, said at the product launch event, "Our goal is to create a robot that can physically 'think' and 'act' with our leading AI technology, bring industrial grade AI technology into every family, and make real interactions with children and elder family members. It can not only accompany children throughout their developmental years, but also make high technology intuitively understandable and interesting for elder people. It will bridge the digital divide and build emotional connection with technology, while bringing overall enjoyment to the whole family."



SenseRobot is endorsed by Olympic gold medalist Guo Jingjing as chief product experience officer

SenseTime's First AI Product to Consumers – Expanding Smart Life Business

Smart Life is one of SenseTime's four major businesses, for which SenseTime has been committed to improving end-users' experience and advancing the interconnection of physical and digital worlds. SenseRobot, as its first product facing consumers, lays an important foundation to expand its Smart Life business.

SenseRobot has an appealing, simple, high-tech design and an appearance of a small astronaut. It offers players different playing modes including AI Chinese chess learning, endgame challenge, Chinese chess breakthrough and final challenge as well as multiple skill levels to choose from, starting with "basic" to explain Chinese chess to more than 100 endgame settings and 26 levels of matches.

SenseRobot is highly praised for its combination of advanced Chinese chess skills, ability to match players at different levels and human-like responses through AI deep learning and self-training. Its advanced AI features not only teach children to play Chinese chess, but also challenge the player's strategic thinking while enjoying the fun of the game.

Guo Jingjing, the "diving queen" who is also among the first users of the product, said, "Chinese chess is very helpful for children to train their concentration and logical thinking. Chinese chess is an important part of my family life and we always have Chinese chess in our living room. I am glad that SenseTime launched SenseRobot, which not only stimulates children's interest in Chinese chess culture, but also becomes an enlightenment of technology education for my children."

The Industrial Grade Robotic Arm Technology – Certified by Chinese Xiangqi Association

Through SenseTime's leading AI technology and industrial grade robotic arm technology, SenseRobot was created into a physical AI robot that can be placed on the desk without straining eyesight, which is a common side effect of popular online chess games played on screens. What is especially appealing is the robot's ability to strengthen family bonds, providing an opportunity for the whole family to participate and interact together. It enhances emotional communication and engagement between children and other family members.

Shen Hui, Dean of Innovative Engineering Institute of SenseTime, said, "We hope children can feel the real artificial intelligence technology through a physical AI Chinese chess robot. After nine times of updates on the design, we still keep the "robotic arm" of the SenseRobot because we hope it can interact with children like a real friend with its arm movements".

SenseRobot can achieve millimeter level of operation accuracy and ensure a smooth game process. It is certified by the Chinese Xiangqi Association, an organization promoting Chinese chess under the General Administration of Sport of China, and providing professional courses to users. It can also perform assessments for level 16-13 in the official Chinese chess level examination.

Zhu Guoping, Director of the Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and President of the Chinese Xiangqi Association, said, "Chinese chess is a symbol of traditional Chinese culture. Our association has been dedicated to the promotion of Chinese chess in a new era of information and digitalization, and the SenseRobot AI Chinese chess robot effectively helps us in this endeavour. We look forward to witnessing more innovative achievements by SenseTime that benefit the society."

SenseRobot is officially available for pre-sale from today on Tmall. The standard version is priced at RMB 1,999, and the Pro version is priced at RMB 2,499.

About SenseTime

SenseTime is a leading AI software company founded in Hong Kong in 2014, focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation. Upholding a vision of advancing the interconnection of the physical and digital worlds with AI, driving sustainable productivity growth and seamless interactive experiences, SenseTime is committed to advancing the state of the art in AI research, developing scalable and affordable AI software platforms that benefit businesses, people and society, and attracting and nurturing top talents, shaping the future together.

With our roots in the academic world, we invest in our original and cutting-edge research that allows us to offer and continuously improve industry-leading, full-stack AI capabilities, covering key fields across perception intelligence, decision intelligence, AI-enabled content generation and AI-enabled content enhancement, as well as key capabilities in AI chips, sensors and computing infrastructure. Our proprietary AI infrastructure, SenseCore, allows us to develop powerful and efficient AI software platforms that are scalable and adaptable for a wide range of applications.

Today, our technologies are trusted by customers and partners in many industry verticals including Smart Business, Smart City, Smart Life and Smart Auto.

SenseTime has been actively involved in the development of national and international industry standards on data security, privacy protection, ethical and sustainable AI, working closely with multiple domestic and multilateral institutions on ethical and sustainable AI development. SenseTime was the only AI company in Asia to have its Code of Ethics for AI Sustainable Development selected by the United Nations as one of the key publication references in the United Nations Resource Guide on AI Strategies published in June 2021.