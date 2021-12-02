SenseTime Expands Presence in Macau to Support City's Economic Diversification

MACAU, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) company, hosted an industry forum themed "AI+: Co-Creation" at the first BEYOND Expo in Macau today, during which it announced the official launch of its Macau office, a significant move to demonstrate its commitment to bolstering the AI ecosystem in the city. Four Memorandums of Understanding ("MoU") were signed between SenseTime and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, Macau-based conglomerate, Kiang Wu Hospital, the oldest hospital in the city, the University of Macau and Pei Ching Middle School (Macau) to drive local economic diversification and create a sustainable AI ecosystem.

Expand footprint in Macau with new office launch

As the company unveiled its new office at the forum, Shang Hailong, General Manager of SenseTime Hong Kong and Macau, shared the company's business strategies and visions to support Macau's local AI development and economic diversification: "The official launch of Macau office marks a key milestone on SenseTime's growth journey. We believe the Macau office will set a solid foundation for future AI technology development in the city as well as the whole GBA region. Looking forward, we hope to work closely with different industries in Macau to boost economic diversification and co-create an innovative AI ecosystem."



The official launch of Macau office marks a key milestone on SenseTime’s growth journey

Advancing Macau's smart city transformation

At the forum, SenseTime signed a MOU with Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited to jointly advance Macau's journey to becoming a smart city, fostering economic growth and diversification in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

As the initial projects under the MOU, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited will utilize SenseTime's proprietary AI technologies to establish a number of digitalization projects, which consists of a series of collaboration on smart hotel, smart power grid, smart transportation, online exhibition and smart building management. SenseTime's AI software will also be deployed in various industries to facilitate the transformation of urban administration to improve the safety, efficiency, convenience and environmental quality in Macau.

Song Xiaodong, Executive Director and Vice-President, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited said, "Nam Kwong is committed to supporting Macau's plan to build a smart city since it was introduced. We are excited to partner with SenseTime to accelerate the digital transformation in the city and co-develop innovative AI applications, paving the way into a new era of intelligence."

Accelerate the smart health development in Macau

During the forum, SenseTime announced a strategic partnership with Kiang Wu Hospital to jointly facilitate high quality medical services and innovative research. Before the agreement, Kiang Wu Hospital already adopted multiple AI functions of SenseCare Smart Health platform to help doctors optimize daily diagnosis workflows for multi-disease and muti-organ, such as lung CT, chest X-ray, cardiovascular CTA, and liver multi-modality scans. This partnership not only accelerates the medical service quality and research innovation, but also contributes to building a well-established and AI-empowered smart hospital model in the Greater Bay Area.

Speaking at the forum, Zhang Shaoting, Vice President, Deputy Head of Research and Head of Smart Health Business, SenseTime, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Kiang Wu Hospital, one of the most prominent and established hospitals in Macau. Leveraging our smart hospital solutions, we hope to elevate healthcare experience with Kiang Wu Hospital and ultimately contribute to the healthcare system in Macau. In the future, we're also looking forward to making our contribution to the construction of smart healthcare ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area."



SenseTime signed a MoU with Kiang Wu Hospital to accelerate the smart health development

Nurture Macau's AI talents through research collaboration

Furthermore, SenseTime joins hands with the University of Macau, the only public research university in Macau, as well as Pei Ching Middle School (Macau) to nurture the next generation of AI talent. Through joint lab, scientific research, student internship programs and AI curriculums, SenseTime aims to promote AI education through tight collaboration between academia and industries.

At the end of the forum, Shang Hailong concluded, "SenseTime has been committed to creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation. We are extremely excited to form the strategic partnerships with organizations serving the people of Macau in different sectors. Together with these partners, we hope our AI technology can help empower the city's economic development and benefit all corners of society."

