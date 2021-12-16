SenseTime Partners with Macau's Kiang Wu Hospital to Advance Smart Health Application with AI

MACAU, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) software company, has formed a strategic partnership with Kiang Wu Hospital, one of the largest and oldest hospitals in Macau to advance smart health application and research with AI.



SenseTime signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kiang Wu Hospital at the first BEYOND Expo in Macau



Kiang Wu Hospital has continued to expand the use of SenseCare platform with more modules

Announced during the Macau BEYOND Expo, the partnership builds upon deployments of multiple AI modules of SenseTime's SenseCare Smart Health Platform in the past year, aiming to further accelerate the adoption and research of AI technologies in healthcare and create a new paradigm of smart hospital.

SenseTime's proprietary SenseCare platform is a high-performance diagnostic and treatment assistance platform which provides various AI-powered tools for different clinical departments. Following the phase-one deployment of the Cardiac Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), Lung Computed Tomography (CT), Chest X-Ray modules in December 2020, Kiang Wu hospital has continued to expand the use of SenseCare platform with Liver CT, Carotid CTA, Radiation Therapy (RT) Contour, Liver Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and more, achieving nearly 100% utilization rate for many of them, which demonstrates the reliability of SenseCare and the strong confidence from doctors.

The complex and labor-intensive 3D reconstruction for coronary CTA had long been a big challenge for the hospital and seriously limited daily patient throughput. Leveraging SenseCare Cardiac, radiologists can now use intelligent toolkits for fully automated, high-precision 3D segmentation and reconstruction that help quicky analyze plaques and stenoses in coronary arteries. The entire process for conducting 3D post-processing has been shortened from 15-20 minutes to only 2-5 minutes, significantly reducing doctors' workload on manual operations. The software also supports automatic generation of films and structured reports in multiple formats. Compared with the previous two years without the assistance of AI, the hospital's monthly throughput of cardiac CTA nearly doubled in 2021.

Meanwhile, the SenseCare Lung CT has effectively boosted the detection rate and accuracy in Lung CT images for early-stage diagnoses. The powerful AI assistance has helped the hospital maintain workflow efficiency during the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, the SenseCare platform has improved the medical imaging efficiency at Kiang Wu Hospital by around 50% on average, providing AI assistance for tens of thousands of cases.

As a leading hospital in Macau, Kiang Wu Hospital's success in utilizing AI to support clinical workflows and daily operation is setting a new paradigm of smart hospital. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Kiang Wu Hospital to empower doctors with reliable AI assistance. In line with our principle of human-centric AI development, we hope this partnership will bring high-quality medical services to the patients at the hospital and elevate Macau's healthcare standards. We will further explore the collaborative development of smart health across the Greater Bay Area and co-create a vibrant smart health ecosystem with our industry partners." said Dr. Zhang Shaoting, Vice President, Deputy Head of Research and Head of Smart Health Business at SenseTime.

The partnership is another milestone in SenseTime's development in the global smart health sector. With the continuous enrichment of the SenseCare platform and the region-level deployment mechanism that can facilitate interconnectivity for medical alliance, SenseTime looks forward to expediting cutting-edge AI research in healthcare, introduce its smart health applications to more regions and benefit more people around the world.



About SenseTime

SenseTime is a leading AI software company focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation. Upholding a vision of advancing the interconnection of the physical and digital worlds with AI, driving sustainable productivity growth and seamless interactive experiences, SenseTime is committed to advancing the state of the art in AI research, developing scalable and affordable AI software platforms that benefit businesses, people and society, and attracting and nurturing top talents, shaping the future together.

With our roots in the academic world, we invest in our original and cutting-edge research that allows us to offer and continuously improve industry-leading, full-stack AI capabilities, covering key fields across perception intelligence, decision intelligence, AI-enabled content generation and AI-enabled content enhancement, as well as key capabilities in AI chips, sensors and computing infrastructure. Our proprietary AI infrastructure, SenseCore, allows us to develop powerful and efficient AI software platforms that are scalable and adaptable for a wide range of applications.

Today, our technologies are trusted by customers and partners in many industry verticals including Smart Business, Smart City, Smart Life and Smart Auto.

We have offices in markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and South Korea, etc., as well as presences in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. For more information, please visit SenseTime's website as well as its LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook pages.