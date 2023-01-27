SentBe Brings Cross-border Money Transfer Service to the United States

SentBe, Korea's leading fintech company, has announced the official launch of its international money transfer service in the U.S.

SentBe, Korea's leading fintech company, today announced the official launch of its international money transfer service in the U.S., a significant move in the company's global expansion. Customers, including migrant workers in the U.S., can now send U.S. dollars to more than 50 countries with greater ease and at a lower rate than existing remittance options.

U.S. customers, including migrant workers, Korean residents, and international students, can transfer money to over 50 countries at a fee that is 90% lower than those offered by traditional methods

SentBe to provide a higher level of global money transfer services in the U.S. market based on the company's success in the Asia market

Established in 2015, SentBe specializes in foreign exchange services, and its personal remittance service of the same name SentBe was launched in 2016.

With its customer-centric approach to cross-border remittance services, SentBe was able to quickly grow its presence in Southeast Asia. In 2020, SentBe became the first Korean fintech company to launch personal remittance app services in Indonesia and Singapore, further consolidating its position as one of the leading remittance service providers in APAC. Now with SentBe's service available in the U.S., customers in the region can remit money to 50 countries including China, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Canada, the U.K., France, and Korea.

"SentBe has been widely used by migrant workers across Asia, and the success in the region is based on our emphasis on removing cross-border barriers and bringing convenience to customers," said SentBe CEO, Alex Seong-Ouk Choi. "We are bringing the same experience to the U.S., one of the largest financial markets in the world, and we will continue to expand our services to other markets including Canada, Australia, and countries in Europe."

To launch U.S. market services, SentBe formed a task force and has laid the foundation for international money transfer business by collaborating with certification agencies, government ministries, traditional financial institutions, and fintech partners in the U.S. In addition, the company conducted a thorough technical verification process to create a smooth remittance experience for users in the US.

SentBe is a company that operates its own business impact team. The company is deeply committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by aligning its business tactics to these goals to solve financial problems that alienate migrant workers and businesses by 2030.

