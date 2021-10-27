Sentient.io Secures Real Tech Fund as Lead Investor in its Series B1 Round

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2021 - Singapore-based AI startup, Sentient.io, announced today that Real Tech Fund has invested in its Series B1 funding round. Real Tech Fund is managed by Real Tech Holdings Co., Ltd out of Japan. Its investment in Sentient.io is the Fund's third invested company. Sentient.io is also backed by A*ccelerate Technologies, the commercialising and venture arm of Singapore's leading Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), global technology venture capital team from BEENEXT and several Japanese companies such as, Digital Garage Group together with ABC Dream Ventures which is a corporate venture capital firm of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation. To date, the Company has raised more than USD$6 million in investment since its inception in May 2017.

Sentient.io has built a unique AI and Data platform of over 60 AI functions that software developers can "assemble like Lego blocks". This will empower software developers to pick from its pre-trained AI microservices that can help them to create smart applications that are powered by AI and for big data owners like government and multinational companies to generate new values from their data assets.

The new fundraising is used for scaling the platform and business into Asia-Pacific markets, especially to fulfil the surging demand for Digital Transformation from Japanese corporations.

Mr Christopher Yeo, Founder and CEO of Sentient.io, said: "We are pleased to welcome Real Tech Fund in our Series B1 funding round. Real Tech Holdings understands that building AI applications require a high level of expertise and a long period to master the technology. We believe that our collaboration with them will accelerate innovative solutions and bring these to the market at a quicker pace. This will also help to fulfil our vision of benefiting humanity with augmented intelligence."

The size of the AI market for voice and image recognition is expected to reach US$98.8 billion by 2025. Despite this expected growth in AI demand, the challenges for companies to adopt AI include the lack of AI knowledge and building capabilities, the lack of algorithms that can be applied to the user's industry domain, or the high cost of implementing AI solutions.

Daiki Kumamoto, Global Fund Leader and Growth Manager of Real Tech Holdings Co., Ltd. said: "Sentient.io has developed an easy to use platform and UI/UX that allows pre-trained microservices to be integrated into business applications via Application Programming Interface (API), and is particularly popular in Southeast Asia. One particular popular technology has algorithms that can process and hone in on voice activities from training data in order to recognise the unique English "accent" of Southeast Asia countries such as 'Singlish" in Singapore. As a strategic partner and investor, we will support Sentient i.o's entry into the Japanese market and will continue to accelerate collaboration with Japanese companies".

About Sentient.io

Sentient.io is a Singapore artificial intelligence (AI) company founded in 2017 by Mr. Christopher Yeo who has a strong Computer Science and Mathematics background and is also an experienced technology entrepreneur. Its aim is to enable software developers to build AI and Data-driven solutions quickly and easily by offering domain-targeted AI and Data as API services.

Sentient.io's value proposition to enterprises is to speed up business innovation, reduce IT complexity as well as protect existing AI investments. It also enhances existing applications and is highly scalable. The early backers of the team are A*ccelerate, the commercialising arm of A*STAR, Origgin and BEENEXT. For more information, please click: https://sentient.io/en/

About Real Tech Fund

Real Tech Fund is a venture capital fund managed by Real Tech Holdings and its subsidiary Real Tech Japan. It solely invests in deep-tech start-ups solving societal and environmental issues. For more information, please click: https://www.realtech.fund

About Real Tech Holdings Co., Ltd.

Real Tech Holdings support change-makers who give their heart and soul to solve societal and environmental challenges. Real Tech Holdings is a joint venture between euglena Co., Ltd ( https://www.euglena.jp/ ) and Leave a Nest Co., Ltd. ( https://lne.st/ ). For more information, please click: https://www.realtech.holdings