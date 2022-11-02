SEO Meetup Founder, Ross Kernez, Announces December Marketing Community Event

After several wildly successful and informative SEO Meetup events, Ross Kernez ignites anticipation for the next December 5th event.

—

An SEO Meetup event taking place on December 5th at 6 pm has been officially announced by Ross Kernez, renowned digital marketing guru. Serving business owners with his breadth of digital marketing savvy, Ross Kernez will share invaluable information to help independent brands, startups, and business owners revilitize their marketing strategy. New and existing members are encouraged to attend and continue sharpening their digital marketing skills. With over 2,500 members, the SEO Meetup community is the perfect place for business owners looking to grow their marketing credentials.

In a rapidly developing technological era, marketing campaigns have continued to grow and change with every new trend. Through the use of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media, content marketing, paid search, and more, marketing processes have expanded and developed with Organic Search being a large part of this growth. Focusing on digital marketing strategy, Kernez will educate SEO Meetup members on online marketing goals and strategies. In an age of influencers, ads, and endless user engagement, learning the ropes of online marketing can advance any marketing campaign.

The SEO Meetup digital marketing event details:

Founder and CEO of SEO Meetup, Ross Kernez, will introduce invaluable information to attendees surrounding recent digital marketing developments.

Members and users will learn how to bolster their marketing campaign efforts through the use of affiliate marketing

Ross Kernez will highlight how third party collaboration and advertisements can boost your brand and make you a profit

Stay up to date on the latest developments in digital marketing online

Strategize with other business individuals seeking to hone their expertise in digital marketing

“If you thought the last two events were packed full of useful information, then you’ll definitely want to attend this December event where I’ll be sharing my long standing expertise in digital marketing to boost your brand”, notes Ross Kernez.

This announcement is preceded by two previous successful SEO Meetup events led by Kernez that generated a lot of impactful results and excitement for the next community meetup.

SEO Meetup was created by Ross Kernez, an experienced digital strategist, author, and mentor who has been highlighted by Forbes, Lifewire and many other top names in business. Kernez started SEO Meetup in order to build a community of like-minded individuals seeking to understand how to market their brand. SEO Meetup is a marketing community where Ross Kernez guides individuals, business owners, independent brands, and startups in all things digital marketing and how to market your brand online to generate traffic and engage users with their products and services. Kernez saw a need for individuals and business owners alike to learn how to streamline their marketing strategy and avoid costly third party marketing services.

SEO Meetup is a NYC based marketing community with members of varying levels of digital marketing savvy. It’s a place where members can share their ideas and network with each other in order to build their digital marketing expertise. In a fast-paced and ever-evolving online business world, having a digital marketing community to glean from is an immense benefit for any business minded person. With several buzz-generating events held in the last few months, Ross has helped users and members stay on top of the continuing developments in the world of SEO in order to optimize their marketing campaigns.

Don’t miss out on this important event! Register at https://www.meetup.com/new-york-seo/ for the December 5th meetup and come ready to walk away with loads of useful and effective digital marketing tips.

For more information contact info@seomeetup.com

Contact Info:

Name: Ross Kernez

Email: Send Email

Organization: SEO Meetup

Website: https://seomeetup.com



Release ID: 89084158

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.