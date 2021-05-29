SEO Signals Lab Announces A Unique Contest for The SEO Community

The newly announced SEO contest is in the drone niche, geared towards finding the most effective SEO strategy for the best outcome.

The newly announced SEO contest is in the drone niche, geared towards finding the most effective SEO strategy for the best outcome.

The new contest in the drone niche, according to SEO Signals Lab, will help uncover strategies that are most effective for ranking pages/websites. While most websites rely extensively on drone reviews, the contest will help to identify further if reviews are as effective as many SEOs in the industry claim. Also, what types of reviews work better than others coupled with a host of other otherwise unconventional approaches to ranking a site. However, apart from reviews, other factors play a role in how well a website or page may rank.

SEO contests like the ones announced by SEO Signals Lab are generally used to bring SEOs from across the world together, competing against each other to rank a website in a particular niche. It is to the benefit of the community at large, as other SEOs can then use the most effective SEO strategy to rank websites in the drone industry. It's a win-win even if most participants aren't able to rank a website.

SEO Signals Lab has run many similar contests in the past, with dozens of SEOs participating. At present, there is no clear indication of what the winner will receive, but that may be announced soon.

Readers can find out more about SEO Signals Lab and the contest by joining https://www.facebook.com/groups/SEOSignalsLab.

"We picked the drone reviews niche as there are lots of e-commerce agency owners interested in the outcome of our contest." Said Steven Kang, CEO of SEO Signals Lab. He added, "Right now, everyone is banking on the longest, most arguably well-optimized drone reviews to rank. However, many are struggling to rank in what is the hottest and fastest-growing niche online.

The contest will help determine what works and hopefully why one strategy does better than the other. After all, SEO is about testing and learning, which is why this contest is so important."

About SEO Signals Lab

SEO Signals Lab is a community of 66k SEO professionals dedicated to running unique tests, learning, and sharing SEO-related things. It is home to some of the biggest names in the SEO world and a group where professionals share the latest information and results from extensive testing. The group frequently announces and runs competitions for just about everyone who wants to test their skills, idea or theory.

