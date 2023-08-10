SEO.co Launches 'Real Rewards' Referral Program, Redefining Benefits for Referrers

SEO company launches lucrative referral program for white label SEO resellers looking for recurring revenue.

SEO.co, a leader in the digital marketing industry, is excited to unveil its 'Real Rewards' Referral Program, setting a new standard in recognizing and rewarding loyal referrers. Unlike traditional referral programs that offer mere discounts or freebies that nobody really wants or cares about, SEO.co's program allows referrers to earn a remarkable 10% cash commission on any successful referrals they bring in, with absolutely no limits on the referral earning potential.



Gone are the days of settling for a modest discount in exchange for referring clients, and putting in effort for little benefit. With SEO.co's 'Real Rewards' Referral Program, referrers have the opportunity to substantially augment their income. Imagine referring us a $2 million client as a result of your referral efforts—well, that's a staggering $200,000 to $400,000 in commissions for you to enjoy! It's not just a dream; it's the exciting reality that SEO.co is now presenting to its valued referrers.



"At SEO.co, we believe in celebrating and rewarding the value that our referrers bring to our business," said Samuel Quincy Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEO.co. "With our 'Real Rewards' Referral Program, we're not just recognizing the efforts of our referrers, but we're also enriching their financial horizons. Every referral has the potential to be a game-changer, and we want to ensure that our referrers are duly recognized and rewarded for their contributions in a way that we ourselves would want to be rewarded."



Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We wanted to create a program that truly showcases our appreciation for those who recommend our services. Our 'Real Rewards' Referral Program is designed to give back generously to our referrers—no matter the size of the referral. Whether it's a $500 client or a multi-million-dollar deal, our referrers deserve substantial rewards for their trust in us."



What sets SEO.co's 'Real Rewards' Referral Program apart is its inclusivity for white label partners. No referral is considered too large or too small. Even if you refer us to a $500 client, you'll still be treated to a $50 commission—a great excuse to enjoy a delightful lunch or happy hour on us!



In addition to the monetary rewards, SEO.co is taking its program to the next level by introducing a competitive twist. The 'Real Rewards' Referral Program will include a Top Earners list, featuring the top 3 referrers who have achieved outstanding results for the given year. As a special accolade, these top earners will receive a coveted DA 90-99 backlink, a prize valued at $2,500, free of charge.



As the digital marketing landscape evolves, SEO.co remains at the forefront, not only in delivering exceptional link building services but also in fostering a community of dedicated partners. The 'Real Rewards' Referral Program is a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing valuable relationships and ensuring that these relationships are rewarded in a way that truly matters.



For more information about the 'Real Rewards' Referral Program and to become a part of this exciting opportunity, email sam@seo.co directly to get started!



About SEO.co

SEO.co is a digital marketing agency specializing in a wide range of services, including search engine optimization, content marketing, link building, and more. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, SEO.co continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking to establish a strong online presence and drive meaningful growth.

