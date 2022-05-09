Seoul National University is the first to use Korean version of Gradescope by Turnitin

Popular for helping educators cut grading time in half and have more time for teaching, the software now supports Korean-language content

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful English software release in South Korea in September 2021, edtech solution Gradescope by Turnitin has now launched its Korean language interface. For more than two decades, Turnitin has provided academic integrity and assessment solutions for more than 16,000 institutions in 140 countries.

Originally developed by former computer science teaching assistants at UC Berkeley in 2014, Gradescope has quickly been adopted at top higher education institutions. Seoul National University and KENTECH University were the first and second institutions respectively in Korea to adopt Gradescope in English. They are also the firsts to use Gradescope in Korean.

The new Korean-language interface is in response to feedback from current Turnitin university clients and the global STEM community. In addition to Korean, Gradescope is available in English, Japanese, Spanish, and Turkish.

Through Gradescope, educators easily build, administer, organize, and grade handwritten, paper-based, digital, and code assignments. Gradescope supports in-person, remote, and hybrid learning for all subject areas and assessment types.

The platform can cut grading time in half. Gradescope's use of AI helps reduce the administrative work associated with grading by auto-grouping similar answers together for the instructor to grade as a set. With Gradescope's dynamic rubric, instructors can adjust scales as they grade and automatically apply new rules to already graded assignments. To increase evaluation fairness, instructors can hide student identifiers during the grading workflow. As Gradescope stands alone as an assessment platform or works into an established process, educators can use their existing content or build new materials in the platform. These features help educators scale high-quality courses and spend more time with their students.

Further, Gradescope digitizes paper-based and handwritten work which helps classrooms with limited access to technology experience similar benefits of quick grading, personalized feedback, and scaled courses to technologically advanced classrooms.

"Gradescope is a very convenient system for instructors," expresses Nayoung Park, linguistics instructor at Seoul National University. "My favorite feature is that you can bring back previous comments on the same question and edit them anytime you want." Park uses Gradescope to give personalized feedback, quickly, to her students.

"Language localization in education resources is a key step towards equity and inclusion in the global academic environment," says Betsy Matsunaga, Turnitin Northeast Asia Regional Director. "We are grateful to be a small part of the solution in helping educators manage growing class sizes and coursework. And with newly found time for direct teacher-student learning from software efficiencies, we hope that Korea's students can have improved academic experiences and learn even more meaningfully from their studies—by having their native Korean language as an option for their education tools."

Gradescope's innovations and impact have been recognized by Bett Awards, EdTech Breakthrough, EdTech Digest, SaaS, SIIA CODiE, Tech & Learning, and more.

Globally, to date, 624 million questions have been graded through the platform. Further, more than 110,000 educators and 2.7 million students from 2,600 institutions use Gradescope to maximize learning from assessments, faster grading, and effective feedback.

Korea-based educators and institutions can contact koreasales@turnitin.com for a free trial.

Media contact

Janet Kim, Turnitin Korea, janetkim@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, ProctorExam, and Ouriginal.