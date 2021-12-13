Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S Module Successfully Completes Interoperability Testing for Use in Japan by NTT DOCOMO and KDDI

PARIS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced successful completion of interoperability testing of its Monarch 2 GM02S module with NTT DOCOMO, INC. and KDDI, two of Japan's largest mobile operators. Monarch 2 GM02S is based on Sequans' second-generation Monarch 2 platform, which is an LTE-M/NB-IoT chip designed to support massive IoT applications including meters, trackers, sensors, and wearables. The Monarch 2 GM02S module delivers ultra-low power consumption, support for integrated SIM (iUICC), and a Single-SKU™ RF front end that supports deployment in any band worldwide. It is fully backwards compatible with Sequans first generation Monarch platform.

"Our IoT customers will benefit from the maturity and ultra-low power consumption of Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module," said Yoshiki Fujima,General Manager of Solution Service Department, NTT DOCOMO. "The module has powerful capabilities and it is a comprehensive IoT connectivity solution enabling device makers to launch new products quickly on our LTE-M network."

"Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module is one of the most advanced cellular IoT connectivity solutions in the market today," said Hiroshi Tsuji, General Manager of Service & Product Technology Department, KDDI. "It can be deployed in any band worldwide, ensuring success in IoT. We are pleased that Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module has passed our certification tests and is ready to support the design and deployment of new IoT devices on our network."

"Japan is one of the most exciting markets in the world for IoT and we are pleased that our Monarch 2 GM02S module can now support IoT developers and device makers in Japan," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Japan has great expertise in IoT segments such as smart city, smart home, wearables and other IoT-related tech and we look forward to seeing many new Sequans-connected IoT devices launching on Japan's mobile networks very soon. This new step is expanding the reach of Monarch 2 GM02S module already largely used in Europe and North America."

Monarch 2 GM02S Module Product Description

Monarch 2 GM02S is the industry's most advanced LTE Cat M1/NB1/NB2 connectivity solution. It is based on Sequans' second-generation Monarch 2 chip platform, which is designed and optimized to support massive IoT. Monarch 2 provides significant improvements in performance and power consumption, while providing seamless migration for Monarch 1 customers because it is based on Sequans' existing LTE-M/NB-IoT protocol stack—one of the most mature and proven in the entire LTE ecosystem. Monarch 2 GM02S provides powerful support for integrated SIM (iUICC), enabled by its integrated high level EAL5+ secure enclave that is standards-based and GSMA-compliant, providing best-in-class security. Monarch 2 GM02S also includes Sequans' Single-SKU™ RF front end, supporting deployment in any band worldwide, for true global deployment capability. A low-power application MCU allows customers to port their own code into the module via a feature rich SDK. On top of its ultra-low power consumption, Monarch 2 GM02S utilizes a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest voltage supported by any LTE-M/NB-IoT module in the industry today.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange.

