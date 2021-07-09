Sequanta and Mission Bio announce strategic partnership

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequanta Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Sequanta") and Mission Bio. ("Mission Bio") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership, providing high-quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China.

With this new and important collaboration, customers in China will have access to run Mission Bio fee-for-service projects in a similar way as in other parts of the world. It also means that Sequanta will further improve its capability for high-throughput single-cell multi-omics research based on genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics.

"Expanding the reach of our Tapestri platform will provide customers in more markets with the tools to develop treatments and potential cures for cancers and other diseases," said Yan Zhang, CEO of Mission Bio. "We are excited to work with Sequanta, especially given their synergies with academic cancer centers, and their expertise in cell and gene therapy services. Through our partnership with Sequanta, we are introducing key multi-omics methods to China that can power the next wave of critical discoveries."

Yuan Li, Ph.D. Chief Technology Officer of Sequanta said, "We are pleased to become the important partner of Mission Bio on the Chinese market to promote Mission Bio's single-cell genomics and proteomics technologies for detection of actionable biomarkers. With that, Sequanta enters into a new era of providing single-cell multi-omics services to its customers, combining its bulk genomics capability with Mission Bio single-cell technology, to serve customers with comprehensive solutions for precision medicine."

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures in oncology by equipping researchers with the tools they need to improve how we measure and predict our resistance and response to cancer therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously, from the same sample at single-cell resolution. he Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies around the world to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer and other rare diseases.

For more information visit www.missionbio.com.

About Sequanta

Sequanta Technologies is a leading multi-omics research and clinical service provider in China, focusing on genomics, proteomics and related services to support pharmaceutical clients in biomarker discovery and clinical trials.

Sequanta provides diversified genomics and proteomics assays validated by research standard and CAP standard. Featured assays include FoundationOne CDx, Illumina TSO500 assay for tissue and ctDNA, 10x Genomics single cell solutions, Olink Target 96, Olink Explore 1536, meta-genome sequencing, mRNA sequencing, whole genome sequencing and exome sequencing, etc. Customized panels are also available based on specific project needs.

For more information visit www.sequanta.com.