Seraya Partners Appoints Yi-Shi Liu as CEO of You Power

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraya Partners, a leading next generation infrastructure investment manager, announced today that Mr. Yi-Shi Liu has been appointed as CEO of You Power Co., Ltd. ("YouPower") with effect on 1st October 2022. YouPower is a Taiwan electric vehicle charging point operator owned by Astrid Renew, a 100% Seraya-owned platform investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Asia.

Yi-Shi has more than 20 years of professional experience, and spent the last 5 years in the renewable sector developing solar farms in Asia. Most recently at New Green Power ("NGP", a BlackRock portfolio company specialising in solar and battery development), Yi-Shi was its Chief Technology Officer and led a team of 70 people covering engineering, construction, project management, operations and maintenance, quality assurance, and health & safety. Prior to NGP, Yi-Shi was the Head of Development and Board Director at Blueleaf Energy Taiwan (a Macquarie portfolio company with one of the largest solar portfolios in Taiwan) and was responsible for originating and developing solar, wind and energy storage assets. As an engineer by training, he spent his earlier career in various management roles in the civil and infrastructure projects.

"Yi-Shi is the right leader for YouPower," said James Chern, Chairman of Seraya Partners. "Yi-Shi's extensive background in building teams and P&L across a diverse range of renewable and civil engineering organizations will help YouPower grow faster and capture the Asia transport electrification opportunity."

"I am very excited about joining YouPower," said Yi-Shi Liu. "I believe YouPower has a great business model, is ahead of its times, and uniquely positioned to be the industry leader in the Asia EV charger infrastructure sector. Seraya has deep industry expertise and wide local network across Asia. I am confident with their support, YouPower will be a great success."

About YouPower and Astrid Renew

Founded in 2022, You Power aims to propel Taiwan's push for a fully-electric transportation system by 2040 by establishing an Island-wide network of electric scooter chargers. By leveraging on smart and cloud-based technologies, You Power hopes to be the industry leader for electric charging solutions in Taiwan for the daily commuter.

www.youpower.me

Astrid Renew is a Seraya platform company that invests and operates electric vehicle infrastructure across Asia. It will initially focus on electric vehicle chargers in developed markets such as Taiwan, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

www.astridrenew.com

About Seraya Partners

Headquartered in Singapore, Seraya Partners is one of the first independent, locally based Asian infrastructure managers with a senior team that has close to two decades of sector expertise and track record. Seraya Partners targets control-oriented, middle-market platform investments in next generation infrastructure, with an initial focus on the digital infrastructure and energy transition sectors primarily within developed Asia markets.

www.serayapartners.com