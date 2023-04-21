Serge and Mary Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Receive Heart Leader of the Year Awards

Vibrant Occasions attended the Inaugural MIBE Awards where owners, Serge and Mary Krikorian, were awarded the Heart Leader of the Year awards.

—

Vibrant Occasions attended the MIBE Heart Leadership Workshop recently to continue the growth of their company culture education. Owners at Vibrant Occasions, Serge and Mary Krikorian, subsequently received prestigious awards from the MIBE organization called Heart Leader of the Year at the Inaugural MIBE Awards ceremony. MIBE has a goal of ​inspiring leaders in the hospitality industry with concepts of leading with heart and compassionate company culture in an effort to provide joy and fulfillment in their employees’ work and lives.

Coming from their own story of trying to make it in the catering business, April and Anthony Lambatos created MIBE (an acronym for “Make It Better Everyday”) to lead, love, vibe and MIBE. Several hospitality industry businesses attended the Inaugural MIBE Awards with five attendees receiving Heart Leader of the Year awards in recognition of their company culture work and implementation. Vibrant Occasions was recognized for creating a culture of growth, innovation, balance and awesomeness in a fun, creative workplace.

The Heart Leader of the Year awards were presented to David Alan L’Heureux with David Alan Hospitality Group, Steve Sanchez with The JDK Group, Jason “JT” Thomas with Partyman Catering and Serge and Mary Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering.

The Best Activation of Core Values or Mission Statement award was presented to Butler’s Pantry in St. Louis, Missouri. The Best Employee Recognition Program award went to Snooze in Denver, Colorado. The Best Company Event award was granted to Palmer’s Market + Catering in Darien, Connecticut.

The MIBE of the Year Award was presented to Jason “JT” Thomas with Partyman Catering.

“At MIBE we are passionate about helping other companies create great places to work, where employees can truly thrive. By implementing heart leadership, we know that leaders can have a profound impact on the lives of their team members both personally and professionally. Most people spend a significant amount of time at their job and we want to inspire others to build work environments that bring more joy and fulfillment to the people that work in them,” said Anthony and April Lambatos, founders of MIBE and owners at Footers Catering.

“We recognized and celebrated 5 Heart Leaders of 2022 at our Inaugural MIBE Awards this past January. The Heart Leader of the Year award goes to those who have created an exceptional place to work, and have dedicated their lives to better serve their teammates and employees in their organizations. It is no doubt that Mary and Serge Krikorian have all the characteristics of a ‘Heart Leader.’ They have made a significant impact on the leaders in their company, and have been continuously challenging themselves to be even better for the future. It has been an honor to see the profound changes they have made and I really do believe the sky's the limit for the team at Vibrant Occasions as long as they are being led by Mary and Serge,” said Colleen Hartigan with MIBE.





