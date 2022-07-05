The Serial Irish E-Commerce Entrepreneur Making Waves in The USA Using Adaptive Market Intelligence

—

Clark Hetherington does not look like the standard e-commerce entrepreneur, and Clark prefers to live frugally and enjoys the simple things in life with his family. Clark generally spends his time in front of his computer with headphones on, working on various brands and coaching students to navigate the problematic art of e-commerce.



Clark Hetherington is the man behind award-winning brands such as Miss Fit Skinny Tea and The Indestructible Trimmer. Clark and his business partners removed the guesswork from brand-building through Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI). The team had done something different by revolutionizing how artificial intelligence and e-commerce interact through data collection. To Learn More On AMI... Click Here .



AMI searches consumers to understand their search and spending pattern. It uses hundreds of data points, allowing the program to understand in real-time what consumers are purchasing and emerging trends. These data points are then used to help create brands in those niches and use Mass Market Automation to help promote the products. Before the emergence of AMI, Clark always utilized a particular set of rules to identify emerging trends before creating a brand.





Clark teamed up with Thomas Bauer and Alex Hamidzadeh to launch LivEcom.Digital that combines all 3 of their skillsets into one global business. Thomas had the crazy idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) to get data that could be used to create brands for people and use their knowledge to help clients run their businesses. That was the starting point that led to the creation of AMI. To Learn More On AMI... Click Here .



Alex had experience with importing and exporting goods along with over 13 years of building and running over 100 brands and stores on the Amazon platform. Thomas and Clark both were brilliant e-commerce brand builders with excellent marketing skills. Since the inception of LivEcom.Digital has helped entrepreneurs and investors make millions of dollars in revenue, and according to them, this is just the beginning.

About Us: LivEcom built a system using AI to create consistent successful winning e-commerce brands that guarantee success before they even know what product they’re going to sell. The system they created is called Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI) and it’s been used by people like Warren Buffet and Jeff Bezos to make quality business decisions.

